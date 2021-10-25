How Pakistan finally ended its World Cup drought against India | Cricket News





Jubilant cricket fans took to the streets of Pakistan on Sunday to salute their teams’ rout against India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Pakistan claimed a 10-wicket victory, their first at World Cup level against their South Asian neighbors.

Firecrackers, car horns and bursts of gunfire rang out in Pakistani cities.

Fans danced and sang shouting Pakistan zindabad (long live Pakistan). Celebratory gunfire erupted from the roofs of houses in the capital, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

Congratulations to the Pakistan team and in particular to Babar Azam who led the way, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup tweeted.

Congratulations to the Pakistan team and in particular to Babar Azam who led the way, as well as the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

Khan watched the game in Saudi Arabia where he is on an official visit.

Former Test cricketer and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said in a video message on Twitter: Our team has shattered the myth of the Indian cricket team. We are a civilized nation and we will not say anything bad. Well done India … you have done wonderfully well, but not enough to beat the mightiest Babar and Rizwan.

Chasing 152 for the win, skipper Babar Azam (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (79) brought their team home with 13 balls to spare in front of 20,000 fans in Dubai and a global TV audience of hundreds of millions.

This is the real beauty of cricket! pic.twitter.com/pqQUdap9fe

Sami Ul Hasan (@Samiburney) October 24, 2021

Quick left-arm pitcher Shaheen Shah Afridi took the win with numbers 3-31 which limited India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from captain Virat Kohli.

It was a great victory. Pakistan has proven that we can win in any situation. This was all the more important given that the victory was against India, Shahid Ahmad, a 22-year-old cricket fan who studied in Peshawar, told AFP news agency.

Another Pakistani cricket fan, Muhammad Basit, who came from the UK for the match, told AFP in Karachi: It’s a great feeling. Pakistan beat India in a very big game. Bring back power. I think we will win the competition, Pakistan zindabad, until the end.

Former captain Shahid Afridi tweeted: Same celebration, same side, new result. Well done my boys Green heart #PAKvIND #PakistanZindabad.

Truth (@_SwitchHit) pic.twitter.com/rc2J9fid2w

Change of Pace (@ ChangeofPace414) October 24, 2021

Relations between South Asian neighbors have been strained in recent years, with the two on the brink of war amid a military standoff following an attack on Indian security forces in the disputed area of ​​the city of Pulwama in Kashmir in February 2019.

The countries have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, both of which claim the entirety but administer separate parts.

Pakistan and India have not played a bilateral series since 2012. The two teams last met in 2019, a World Cup match India won by 89 points at Old Trafford, Manchester. .

Ahead of Sunday’s victory, Pakistan had lost all seven World Cup matches at 50 to India while falling on the losing side all five times they faced each other in the T20 World Cup.

Well done Pakistan. Wonderful effort to win this in style and take off. I’m sure the Indian team will bounce back stronger from this #INDvPAK

Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2021

Afridi, who took three wickets, was declared the man of the match.

It was Pakistan’s first-ever win by 10 wickets against all opposition in a T20 match, while India also lost by such a margin for the first time.

This is just the start, we are confident to continue now, said Babar after the first stage win in the Super 12 round robin.

It will stay with us. The pressure on us was not so great that we did not think about the record against India at all. We executed our plans well and the first wickets were very helpful.

Pakistan will face New Zealand on Tuesday in Sharjah.

The winning selfie #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ACcPGX7WwV

Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 24, 2021

