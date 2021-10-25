President Joko Widodo Inaugurates 17 LBBP RI Ambassadors





JAKARTA, Cakravala.co – The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Ir. Joko Widodo inaugurated 17 Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia (Ambassador LBBP RI) at the State Palace. After listening to the Indonesian national anthem, Master of ceremonies (MC) informed that the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the appointment of Indonesian Ambassador LBBP number 127B of 2021, which was set on October 22, will be read by the Assistant for Administrative Affairs of the Secretariat of State Ministry, Nanik Purwanti. In the presidential decree, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo decided to appoint: Muhammad Fadjroel Rachman for the Republic of Kazakhstan concurrently for the Republic of Tajikistan domiciled in Nur Sultan; Abdul Aziz for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based in Riyadh; Dewi K. Tobing for the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Republic of Maldives based in Colombo; Bebeb AK Djundjunan for the Greek Republic is domiciled in Athens; Lena Maryana Mukti for the State of Kuwait is domiciled in Kuwait City. the person of Sutiono for the Slovak Republic is domiciled in Bratislava; Muhammad Najib for the Kingdom of Spain jointly with the United Nations World Tourism Organization based in Madrid; Ardi Hermawan for the government of Bahrain based in Manama; Ade Padmo Sarwono for the government of Hashimiah of Jordan and Palestine based in Amman; Muhammad Umar to the French Republic and concurrently to the Principality of Andorra, the Duchy of Monaco and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, based in Paris; Tatang Budi Utama Razak for the Republic of Colombia and concurrently Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis are domiciled in Bogota; Derry MI Amman for the South East Asia Assembly based in Jakarta; Amanatha Kristiawan Nasir for the United Nations, other international organizations in New York domiciled in New York; Febrian Alfianto for the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other international organizations in Geneva is domiciled in Geneva; Siswo Pramono for the Commonwealth of Australia concurrently with the Republic of Vanuatu domiciled in Canberra; Okto Dorinus Manik for the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste is based in Dili. Rosan Perkasa Roeslani for the United States is domiciled in Washington DC. In addition, the swearing in according to the respective religion of the Ambassador of the LBBP RI was read by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Using strict health protocols, President Joko Widodo and Vice President Maruf Amin welcomed the 17 LBBP RI Ambassadors who had taken the oath with their partners. The investiture and swearing-in of the 17th Ambassador of the LBBP RI were broadcast live on the Youtube account of the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat. (Sdk)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cakrawala.co/presiden-joko-widodo-lantik-17-dubes-lbbp-ri/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos