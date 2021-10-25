Proposed mine tests UK climate efforts ahead of UN meeting

WHITEHAVEN In the patchwork of hills, lakes and sea that make up the northwest corner of England, most people see the beauty. Dave Cradduck sees shattered dreams.

The coal mine where Cradduck once worked has long been closed. The chemical plant that employed thousands of people has disappeared. The nuclear power plant is being dismantled.

For Cradduck, 74, the plan for a new coal mine that could create hundreds of jobs is a source of hope.

But environmentalists see it with horror. They say it sends a disastrous message as the UK hosts world leaders, lawyers, diplomats and scientists in Glasgow, Scotland for a United Nations climate conference that begins on October 31. The two-week meeting of COP26 is seen as a last chance to nail carbon emission reduction promises that can keep global warming within manageable limits.

The UK is promoting itself as a leader, but it is building a coal mine, which is the most polluting thing you can do, said Rebecca Willis, professor of energy and climate governance at Lancaster University. This sends a signal to the rest of the world that the UK is not really serious.

A d

But Cradduck sees the mine as a sign that at least someone is interested in the area. He says it will provide jobs for people with mining in their blood.

The proposed new mine symbolizes the dilemma facing the UK government: it aims to generate all UK electricity from clean energy sources by 2035 and achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050. But Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also pledged to boost prosperity in neglected northern England with new factories, roads, railways and other infrastructure that environmentalists say at odds with the government’s Green agenda. government.

West Cumbria Mining, the company that hopes to build Britain’s first deep coal mine in three decades, wants to extract coking coal, a type used to make steel rather than fuel under the Irish Sea . It plans to process the coal at the site of a closed chemical plant in Whitehaven, 550 kilometers northwest of London.

A d

The company claims it is a new kind of mine, far from the dirty and dangerous behemoths whose brick and steel skeletons dot the region’s landscape. The designs show curved modern buildings that blend into the surrounding hills, and the company says it will be the world’s first net-zero coal mine, with all of its carbon emissions reduced or offset by credits to the Gold Standard Foundation. , an environmental organization.

Alexander Greaves, an attorney for the mining company, said that while opening a new coal mine might seem bad at first glance, this project aims to be different.

Showing that these mines can be created by law to capture greenhouse gas emissions and necessary to offset any residual impact is real environmental leadership, he said.

Environmentalists laugh at this idea.

It’s blindingly obvious that the fastest way to stop these carbon emissions and make the drastic changes we need to make over the next 10 years is to stop opening new coal mines, Maggie said. Mason, a local mine opponent. The same goes for oil and gas wells. “

A d

Nature and industry have long competed for supremacy in this part of England. Whitehaven sits on the edge of the Lake District National Park, an area whose beauty inspired William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter. But the area was once home to industries that offered tough and dirty jobs in factories and mines. Now, however, wind turbines are spinning by the seaside, a sign of Britain’s transition from fossil fuels to renewables, which last year produced nearly half of the country’s electricity.

That share has declined this year in part due to lack of wind and with soaring cost of imported natural gas and plans for new nuclear power plants advancing in leaps and bounds, the UK government is still considering new fossil fuel projects.

Elsewhere is the Cambo oil field in the North Atlantic, west of the Shetland Islands, where Shell and Siccar Point Energy plan to extract 170 million barrels of oil. Environmental groups are trying to force the UK government to stop drilling, but the Johnsons administration is reluctant to step in, saying sources like Cambo are still needed to meet Britain’s energy needs as it shifts to an economy low carbon emission.

A d

We need to transition our existing oil and gas industry to a low-carbon platform, House of Commons Secretary of Business Kwasi Kwarteng told the House of Commons last month, accusing Cambo’s opponents of wanting a complete eclipse “of the oil industries. and gas “with 250,000 jobs that disappear overnight.

In West Cumbria, the local authority approved the mine a year ago. Area Conservative Mayor Mike Starkie says it will be transformational.

The UK government, under pressure from opponents and its own environmental commitments, intervened in March and ordered an investigation by a town planning inspector. He says he will make a recommendation towards the end of the year. Then the UK government will make a final decision long after the end of COP26.

Local supporters of the mine believe they are the silent majority, at the risk of being drowned by environmental activists. Some have rallied to the site this month, holding up signs saying Part of the answer, not part of the problem and Cumbria Coke is the real thing.

A d

He has been heavily simplified in the press as his anti-climate jobs, said John Greasley, who helps run a pro-mine Facebook page. And, of course, the climate is going to win every time. But it’s deeper than that. “

___

Lawless reported from London.

___

Follow the climate coverage of PAs on http://apnews.com/hub/climate