Jokowi inaugurates Ivan Yustiavandana at the head of PPATK, here is his profile





President Joko Widodo officially inaugurated Ivan Yustiavandana as the head of the Center for Analysis and Analysis of Financial Transactions (PPATK) for the period 2021-2026. He replaces Dian Ediana Rae whose term ends this year. The appointment of Ivan as head of PPATK is set out in Presidential Decree number 48 / M / 2021 regarding the dismissal and appointment of the head of the Center for Reporting and Analysis of Financial Transactions. The presidential decree was published on October 22, 2021. The inauguration was carried out by reading the oath of Ivan in front of Jokowi. “I swear that I will be loyal to the state, the constitution and the laws and regulations in force,” Ivan said repeating the oath read by Jokowi at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (10/25). Ivan is no stranger to the PPATK environment as he has been working in the institution since 2003. Citing the PPID PPATK website, he was previously an eradication assistant. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Non-Bank Research and Analysis Group and continued as Director of Examinations, Research and Development. Ivan also briefly commissioned the implementation of the PPATK function in the production of strategic research and review results in the area of ​​Anti-Money Laundering and Prevention of Terrorist Financing (APUPPT). He was also the coordinator who led and led the preparation of the National Money Laundering Risk Assessment (NRA-ML) and the National Terrorist Financing Risk Assessment (NRA-TF), the financial integrity rating (FIR), from the efficiency index for the prevention and eradication of money laundering and ML, to the public perception index related to the prevention and eradication of ML and FT. PPATK (Arief Kamaludin | KATADATA) At the regional and international levels, he is active in the Financial Intelligence Advisory Group (FICG), the work component on combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism within ASEAN, the Australia and New Zealand. Then, he was inaugurated as Deputy for Eradication in August 2020 until now he is the head of PPATK. Ivan did his undergraduate studies at the Law School of Jember University. After that, he continued his studies at Washington College Of Law, Washington DC. United States and obtained an LL.M. He then obtained a Cumlaude Doctorate at the Law School of Gajahmada University, Yogyakarta. Meanwhile, Ivan’s total wealth in the reference period 2020 was 4.09 billion rupees, comprising land and buildings of 2.42 billion rupees, transportation equipment and machinery. 2.6 billion rupees and other movable property 155 million rupees. Then securities amounting to Rp 80 million, cash and cash equivalents Rp 310 million, other assets Rp 725 million and debts Rp 2.2 billion.

