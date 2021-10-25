T20 World Cup: Imran Khan, celebrities hail Pakistan’s victory over India in Dubai – News





Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the game with a few cabinet members.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and celebrities congratulated the Pakistani cricket team on their convincing victory over India in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan team and especially Babar Azam who led forward, as well as the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of all of you,” Imran said in a tweet.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets on Sunday, the first-ever victory over rivals in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.

Khan, who is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the game in the Gulf country with a few cabinet members. Cricketer turned politician Khan was the captain of Pakistan who led the country to their first one-day international World Cup victory in 1992.

The Pakistani prime minister also tweeted a photo of himself watching the India-Pakistan match with his ministers.

President Arif Alvi also congratulated his country’s team on the first victory.

“Huge hitter for Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. What a pleasure to see the total domination. On the way to a good end. Congratulations Green Shirts. Total erasure. A victory by 10 wickets. You make us proud. A good match, ”he tweeted.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja thanked the team for an excellent performance

“Alhamdolilla… This is the first, the most magnificent but remember the journey has only just begun… such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for giving us this moment to treasure. #PakistanZindabad, ”he said in a tweet.

Singer Ali Zafar also praised the professionalism of the team led by Babar Azam during the match.

“Not only to win… but for grace… impeccable professionalism and for showing the world who we really are! “

Pakistani cricket legend Waqar Younis also praised the young team for winning the 2021 T20 World Cup opener.

Former Pakistani captain Misbah Ul Haq also congratulated the Pakistani team and supporters on the great victory.

“Many congratulations to #TeamPakistan and Pakistani fans around the world for such a great start to our # T20WorldCup campaign. Excellent performance from @ babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak @iShaheenAfridi. Excellent harbor master’s office by @ babarazam258 today. Good luck with the games ahead, ”he said.

