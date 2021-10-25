Dream of pursuing medical education will now be a reality for young people in Eastern UP, says PM

Read more

Later today he will launch several other development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore for his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi. It will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) program in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest Pan-Indian health infrastructure strengthening programs and will join the National Health Mission, the PMO said. Its aim is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in intensive care facilities and primary care in urban and rural areas. It will provide support to 17,788 rural health and wellness centers in 10 priority states. In addition, 11,024 urban health and wellness centers will be established in all states.

PMO said intensive care services will be available in all districts of the country with more than five lakh inhabitants through exclusive intensive care hospital blocks, while other districts will be covered by referral services.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public health system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health laboratories will be established in all districts. Under PMASBY, one national institution for one health, four new national institutes of virology, one regional research platform for the WHO South-East Asia region, nine biosafety level III laboratories, five new regional national disease control centers will be set up, the PMO mentioned.

Eight medical schools were sanctioned under the centrally sponsored program for the establishment of new medical schools attached to district / referral hospitals and one medical faculty in Jaunpur was made operational by the government of l State through its own resources, he said. Under the centrally sponsored program, preference is given to underserved, backward and ambitious districts.

The program aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographic imbalance in the distribution of medical schools and make efficient use of the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. During the three phases of the program, 157 new medical schools were approved across the country, of which 63 medical schools are already operational, the PMO said.

