Cowboys for Trump founder lashes out at Trump in conference speech over riot charges on Capitol Hill





Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin, who faces charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol Riot, turned on the former president in a conference speech for abandoning the Jan.6 rioters and n ‘have failed to keep a campaign promise.

Griffin faces felony misdemeanor charges in the Capitol Uprising on Jan.6, where he was seen attempting to lead a crowd of praying rioters onto an outdoor patio. He supports Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, but denies knowingly entering narrow grounds to disrupt Congress certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

“We also supported President Trump because of his fight for justice. And for four years we have been screaming, ‘Lock her up. Lock her up. Lock her up. ‘ We know she is a criminal. What did the president tell us? ‘If I was responsible for the law you would be in jail,’ Griffin said Sunday at a QAnon conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Mr. President, you have been responsible for justice for four years,” he added. “At the end of your four-year term, the only ones locked up were men like me, and others like me, who supported the strongest president.”

A cowboy hat is waved as people await the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

In 2019, Griffin led a group of rodeo associates to form Cowboys for Trump, who held parades to show their support for the Trump administration.

Griffin last month foiled efforts to recall him as county commissioner in southern New Mexico. Under state rules, a recall petition requires a number of signatures equal to 33.3% of the turnout in the last election, and the petition did not obtain the required number of signatures for holding a special election.

A crowd of Trump supporters, emboldened by baseless allegations of stolen elections, stormed the House and Senate chambers on January 6 to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s electoral victory.

Trump released a video Jan. 7 expressly condemning the rioters. “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and chaos,” he said, adding that the crowd had “defiled the seat of American democracy”.

More than 680 people have been charged in the insurgency so far and some have argued in court documents that they were only following the former president’s directives.

In his legal defense, Capitol Rioter Emanuel Jackson, a Washington-area man, cited Trump’s remarks at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington DC, which preceded the riot.

“Fight like hell. We can’t take it anymore,” said the former president, while encouraging his supporters to march to Capitol Hill.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump representatives for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/cowboys-trump-founder-turns-trump-public-speech-over-capitol-riot-charges-1642063 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos