President Jokowi inaugurates 17 Indonesian ambassadors to friendly countries

Posted Monday, October 25, 2021 2:43 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo inaugurated Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors (Ambassadors) (LBBP) in a number of friendly countries. A total of 17 LBBP Ambassadors participated in an inaugural procession at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The appointment of LBBP RI Ambassadors is set out in Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No. 127 / P of 2021 of October 22, 2021 regarding the Appointment of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia which was read by the Assistant for Administrative Affairs of the State Secretariat of the Ministry, Nanik Purwanti.

On this occasion, the Head of State took an oath to the ambassadors who took the oath today.

I swear / promise that I will be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and in full power, I will be faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and apply all laws and regulations in a simple manner for the sake of my dedication to nation and country, said President Joko Widodo as he dictated the oath of office to ambassadors.

The seventeen names of the LBBP RI Ambassadors appointed from time to time are:

Mochamad Fadjroel Rachman, as Ambassador of LBBP RI to the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan, domiciled in Nur Sultan; Abdul Aziz Ahmad, as Ambassador of the LBBP RI to the government of Saudi Arabia, based in Riyadh; Dewi Gustina Tobing, as LBBP RI Ambassador for the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Republic of Maldives, based in Colombo; Bebeb AK Nugraha Djundjunan, as LBBP RI Ambassador to the Greek Republic, based in Athens; Lena Maryana, as Ambassador of LBBP RI to the State of Kuwait, domiciled in Kuwait; R. Pribadi Sutiono, Ph.D, as Indonesian Ambassador of LBBP to the Slovak Republic, based in Bratislava; Muhammad Najib, as LBBP RI Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain at the same time as the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), based in Madrid; Ardi Hermawan, as LBBP RI Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, domiciled in Manama; Ade Padmo Sarwono, as Ambassador of LBBP RI to the Kingdom of Jordan Hasyimiyah and concomitantly to the State of Palestine, domiciled in Amman; Mohamad Oemar, as Ambassador LBBP RI in the French Republic, together with the Principality of Andorra, the Grand Duchy of Monaco and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) , based in Paris; Tatang Budie Utama Razak, as Ambassador of the LBBP RI in the Republic of Colombia and simultaneously in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, based in Bogota; MI Derry Aman, as Ambassador of the Indonesian LBBP / Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to ASEAN, based in Jakarta; Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir, as Ambassador of the Indonesian LBBP / Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations and other international organizations in New York and to the International Seabed Authority (ISA), based in New York York; Febrian Alphyanto, as Ambassador of LBBP RI / Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organizations in Geneva, domiciled in Geneva; Siswo Pramono, Ph.D, as Ambassador of LBBP RI to the Commonwealth of Australia and simultaneously to the Republic of Vanuatu, domiciled in Canberra; Okto Dorinus Manik, as LBBP RI Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, based in Dili; and Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, as LBBP RI Ambassador to the United States, based in Washington DC

The inauguration ceremony took place while still applying strict sanitary protocols. The ambassadors who were appointed had previously also attended the necessary health checks.

The inauguration ceremony then ended with congratulatory greetings, preceded by President Joko Widodo and Vice President Maruf Amin, followed by a limited number of guests.

Governor of Bank of Indonesia Perry Warjiyo, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md., Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung also attended at the inauguration ceremony.