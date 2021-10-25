Donald Trump escalates long-standing vendetta with John McCains family





Donald Trump’s latest attack on the family of his longtime nemesis has only deepened the long-standing vendetta between them.

Donald Trump’s latest attack on the family of former US Senator John McCain has only worsened the long “blood feud” between them, according to Mr. McCain’s daughter, TV personality Meghan McCain.

In a mocking statement via his spokesman Liz Harrington, the former president called Meghan McCain a “low life” and “bully” after calling her daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner “funeral reapers” in his delivered. Bad republican.

“They should never have come [to my father’s 2018 funeral]”Ms. McCain said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“They didn’t care to be there. I remember seeing them, and seeing her in particular. They didn’t give a damn about being there and that’s something that still pisses me off, clearly. ”

In retaliation for Ms McCain’s comments, Mr Trump said: ‘Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that she was the victim intimidation by Slobs and freaks of the radical left of sight.

Ms. McCain was previously co-host of The View.

“At the request of several of his representatives, I allowed his father to have the longest funeral in the world, designed and orchestrated by him, although I was never, to say the least, a fan” , he added.

But when asked by Fox News’ Howard Kurtz about his response to Mr. Trump’s latest insults, Ms. McCain, who left her four-season series on The View in July, simply responded by saying “thanks for the publicity.”

“He really has a way of helping people advertise their books. I think this [is] part of my brief. It’s about being a bad Republican in The View, whereas being a Republican in general means you’re the bad guy in The View, and then that means I’m a bad Republican in the Republican Party right now because I’m not a Trump supporter, “she said.

“He and my family are having a vendetta right now. This is about what conservatism looks like after Trump, which I think Republicans will need to carefully consider one way or another, even if it does end up running in 2024. ”

When asked if her statement hurt at all, Ms McCain said she had grown used to his attacks on her father – regularly carried out before and after his death from brain cancer.

Relations between Mr. Trump and the late Arizona senator were so strained that Mr. McCain did not want the then president to attend his funeral.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Mr. Trump disparaged Mr. McCain, saying he was “not a war hero” despite serving – and being captured and tortured – during the Great War. Vietnam.

“He’s not a war hero,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. McCain in 2015.

“He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.

Mr McCain, who was captured during the war, refused early release due to family ties as he did not want to leave before his fellow captives.

Mr. Trump also called Mr. McCain’s stance on immigration “weak”, calling him “an incompetent politician.” He has stated on several occasions that he “has never been a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

Mr. McCain was the Republican presidential candidate in 2008. He lost to Barack Obama.

Mr. Trump’s constant attacks on Mr. McCain – and Cindy McCain’s fury at her “vilification” of her husband – allegedly helped her lose the state of Arizona to Joe Biden in the presidential election last year.

“I listened to him denigrate my husband, then denigrate my husband again while (John) was on his deathbed,” Ms. McCain said during a Republican veterans panel for Biden-Harris.

“And John kept telling me, he said, ‘No. It’s just politics. Don’t react. And I didn’t.

But Ms. McCain was particularly outraged by reports that Mr. Trump called American soldiers who died in the service of their country “dragons” and “losers” (which the former president vehemently denies).

“You know, I’m the mother of two veterans and the wife of a veteran, and my dad was a veteran. They were not losers and suckers by chance, ”she told 60 Minutes.

“It pissed me off a lot. It made me angry. And so I thought, you know, I can either sit here and be mad or do something.

Mr Biden is a longtime friend of the McCain family, bonding not only as parents of children who served in the military, but also because of glioblastoma – the aggressive brain cancer that killed the son of M. same disease.

“Now more than ever,” Ms. McCain said in the first Biden campaign television commercial, “we need a president who puts service before himself.”

