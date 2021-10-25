Gok Wan calls on Boris Johnson to rethink reform dubbed “anti-refugee bill”

Gok Wan is part of a pantheon of celebrities calling on the Prime Minister to rethink planned asylum reforms in the UK.

The Leicester-born TV presenter and DJ signed an open letter to Boris Johnson calling for more support for refugees and a fairer and more efficient asylum system.

He comes as the government’s Nationality and Borders Bill is currently making its way through Parliament.

Gok Wan joined comedians Romesh Ranganathan, Frankie Boyle and Shaparak Khorsandi in signing the letter – along with other celebrities Fiona Shaw, Thandiwe Newton, Simon Callow and others.

In the letter, a coalition of campaign groups called Together With Refugees wrote: We are refugees, descendants of refugees and supporters of refugees.

“For some of us, if we were living in Afghanistan right now, our lives could be in danger, and we would have to become refugees.

“We are proud that the UK offers protection to Afghan refugees able to join an official program. People from all over the country are doing amazing things to welcome them at the start of their new lives.

“But many more have been left behind in grave danger. They will have to escape by any means possible on foot, by boat or by hiding in the back of a truck.

The bill, which the government says will make the system fairer, seeks to make it a criminal offense to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission.

This means that how a person enters the UK – legally or “illegally” – would impact the progress of their asylum claim and could impact their status in the UK if their claim is successful.

Critics have dubbed it the “anti-refugee bill”.

The letter added: “As a nation we must and can do more.

“That is why we support Together With Refugees’ call for a friendlier, fairer and more efficient system for refugees in the UK.

“Now is not the time to turn them away. Now is the time to reach out with kindness and protection. We urge you to think again.”

Across the country, protests and protests against the bill have already taken place, and events are expected to take place this week.

Shappi Khorsandi, who had to flee Iran with her family as a child, said: “It is horrible to think of the many other people all over the world, including in Afghanistan, who live in fear for their lives. life just because of who they are or what they say.

“I can’t imagine what would have happened if my family hadn’t been welcomed here in the UK.

“We must not turn our backs on those who fought to reach our shores in need of safety. The Prime Minister must oppose this anti-refugee bill.”

The Nationality and Borders Bill is currently before committee after first and second reading in the House of Commons.