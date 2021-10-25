Turkish Lira Drops To All-Time High Following Erdogan’s Comments | Business and Economy News





Erdogan said on Saturday that he asked his foreign ministry to expel envoys from 10 Western countries, including the United States.

The Turkish lira weakened 1.6% to a record low against the dollar in early Asian trade after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he ordered the expulsion of U.S. ambassadors and nine other western countries. The currency had already hit record lows last week after Turkey’s central bank (CBRT) cut its key rate by 200 basis points, despite rising inflation, in a shock move described as reckless by investors. opposition economists and lawmakers. The pound hit an all-time low of 9.75 at 6:40 p.m. GMT on Sunday, weakening from Friday’s close of 9.5950. Two bankers attributed the early weakness to Erdogans comments on Saturday. It has fallen nearly 24% so far this year, the worst result in emerging markets. The lira’s one-month implied volatility hit its highest level since May on Friday. I am worried about the Turkish financial markets on Monday. The reading will inevitably come under extreme selling pressure, said Tim Ash, seasoned emerging markets observer at BlueBay. And we all know that (Central Bank Governor Sahap) Kavcioglu does not have a mandate to raise rates, so the only defense will be spending foreign exchange reserves that the CBRT does not have. Erdogan said on Saturday that he asked his foreign ministry to expel the emissaries for calling for the release of businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been detained for four years without being sentenced. As of Sunday evening, there was no indication that the Foreign Ministry had carried out the president’s instruction again, which would open the deepest rift with the West in Erdogans, 19 in power. Previous episodes of tension between Turkey and other countries, especially the United States, have taken their toll on lira assets, causing sharp swings in local financial markets. The country suffered a currency crisis in 2018 because of the fate of an American pastor imprisoned in the country. Erdogan’s political opponents said his call to expel the ambassadors was an attempt to distract from Turkey’s economic woes, while diplomats hoped the expulsions could still be avoided. Turkish state banks are expected to cut borrowing costs on business, personal, mortgage and other loans by around 200 basis points on Monday, after the central bank’s rate cut last week, a Reuters news agency reported citing three banking sources with knowledge of the plan. While a sharp cut in rates may help some businesses and consumers, many analysts say it may also exacerbate rising inflation and the depreciation of the pound, which could soon force the central bank to go back and rise again. Self-proclaimed enemy of interest rates, Erdogan replaced many of the top central bank executives this year. Turkey is now virtually the only one to cut rates as other central banks around the world work to avoid mounting global price pressures.

