You blew it up: GOP activist turns on companies for vaccine mandates





The President of the American Conservative Union said on “Axios on HBO” that he accepts “Joe Biden is my president, and I want him to succeed”, but predicted that Republicans would take over the House and Senate in 2022 with a more than 50% chance that Donald Trump will run in 2024.

Overview: In a joint interview with his wife, Mercedes, Matt Schlapp also declined to share their immunization status. And he told American businesses “you messed it up” by adopting vaccine mandates and liberal social positions that have alienated GOP voters and politicians.

“It is offensive to those who support the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” he said. “They thought they could appease the left and that the people, that wide middle part of this country would accept it, and they won’t.”

Why it matters: The Schlapps, who once served together in George W. Bush’s White House and remained close to Trump, are influential figures in the Republican Party.

The ACU hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, a mandatory stop for up-and-coming Republican politicians.

What They Say: “He won the election,” Matt Schlapp said of President Biden.

“You also have to recognize that we had a presidential election, an election in general, like we never had, because we suspended the rules because of the terrible pandemic. And that made us not follow the verification. voters in those states. “Joe Biden is my president and I want him to be successful,” Schlapp said. “And I want him to project his strength overseas. … We have never participated in any form of rhetoric that might undermine that. will tell you that many people are very concerned about the integrity of elections. “

Matt Schlapp said he left every conversation with Trump wondering, “Is he going to run or is he not going to run?” but after their most recent interaction a week earlier, “I think there’s more than a 50% chance that he’ll run away.

“I think for him he wants to know that it is a doable thing to win the presidency again,” Schlapp said. Mercedes Schlapp said Trump’s thinking could be influenced by “the quality of Republicans” next year. If they regain control of both chambers, a Trump race is “more likely.” like 2015-2016: it will be controversial. There will be Republicans who hate the idea and try to fight it. … When it comes to debates and having the primaries and caucuses, I guess he’s going to clean up like he did in 2016. “

The plot: While revealing that their parents had received the COVID-19 vaccine, the Schlapps declined to say whether they had.

“It’s none of your business,” Matt Schlapp said. If he shares his status, he said: “You know very well what’s going to happen: it becomes a political question about what the head of CPAC has done vis-à-vis COVID.”

