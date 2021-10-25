PM Modi will launch PMASBY today; here is everything you need to know about the infra health diet





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) today in Varanasi. The Prime Minister will also travel to Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate nine state medical schools. It would be his second visit to the poll-related state in a week. Departure for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi. Today, India’s largest program to develop health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical schools as well as key development works will be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/mY0RiZH7vU Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 25 October 2021 After inaugurating Siddharthnagar Colleges, Prime Minister Modi will travel to his constituency of Lok Sabha – Varanasi – to launch PMASBY, which aims to strengthen health infrastructure in urban and rural areas. While in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in an official statement. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present. Health professionals and staff from functional health and wellness centers at panchayat and block level, sub-district and district hospitals and Varanasi Government Medical College will participate virtually in the launch of PMASBY. The nine medical schools to be inaugurated by PM Modi are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Everything you need to know about the Pradhan Mantri Aatmnirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana: The aim of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in intensive care and primary care facilities, in both urban and rural areas.

The system will work in addition to the National Health Mission.

The government program will provide support to 17,788 rural health and wellness centers in 10 priority states.

In addition, 11,024 urban health and wellness centers will be established in all program states.

Intensive care services will be available in all districts of the country with a population of more than 5 lakh, through exclusive intensive care hospital blocks, while the other districts will be covered by referral services.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public health system through a network of laboratories across the country, the PMO explained.

Under PMASBY, one national institution for one health, four new national institutes of virology, one regional research platform for the WHO South-East Asia region, nine level biosafety laboratories III, five new regional national disease control centers will be established.

PMASBY aims to build a computerized disease surveillance system by developing a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels in metropolitan areas.

PMASBY also aims to operationalize 17 new public health units and strengthen 33 existing public health units at points of entry, to effectively detect, investigate, prevent and combat public health emergencies and epidemics.

The government led by Narendra Modi announced the program in the 2021-22 budget on February 1, 2021. The program was approved by the Union Cabinet in September. Read also: G-20 summit: Prime Minister Modi should call for a united approach to tackle the Afghan crisis Also read: PM Modi to launch PMASBY to strengthen health infrastructure on Monday

