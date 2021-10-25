Analysis: From zero to $ 12 billion; investors chase Trump hype





Former US President Donald Trump attends his first post-presidential campaign rally at Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, United States on June 26, 2021. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton / File Photo

October 25 (Reuters) – Donald Trump united some of his supporters and detractors by buying shares in his new company and hoping for a big victory.

Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former US president in last year’s election.

Last week, he joined the millions of online day traders who have boosted the value of the company that will house Trump’s new social media business to nearly $ 12 billion. The company’s app has yet to be rolled out, even on a trial basis, and Nguyen said he invested because he wanted to make a quick profit, not because he believed in l ‘business.

“Is Trump’s social network going to work? Probably not. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make money while you wait,” Nguyen said.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) have risen 842% since the blank check acquisition company on Wednesday announced its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, which aims to launch a social media network called TRUTH Social.

Trump Media was worth $ 8.2 billion based on Digital World’s closing stock price on Friday, while the company that would be created with the merger would have a valuation of nearly $ 12 billion. This assumes that Digital World valued its shares in the deal at $ 10, as is customary for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). A detailed regulatory dossier which will allow a precise calculation is expected this week.

Many investors who grab stocks are political supporters or Trump fans. Shane Springer, a 28-year-old salesman from Norristown, Pa., Is holding onto the $ 1,300 stocks he bought on the Robinhood trading app last week until they go “on the moon”. He bought the shares for $ 13 and refused to sell them even when they peaked at $ 175 on Friday.

“Trump has a solid history of making a lot of money and winning. If it was an election I would have lost, but it’s not, it’s business,” Springer said.

Nguyen, on the other hand, said he invested in SPAC because he saw similarities to GameStop Corp (GME.N), the video game retailer whose shares skyrocketed in January after an army of retail investors on Reddit and other social media platforms has taken over. hedge funds bet against the company. Retail investors have also crammed into other “memes” stocks, from movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) to home supplies retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O).

Unlike GameStop and other memes stocks, Digital World is a SPAC whose stocks weren’t under pressure from hedge funds selling them short. But Nguyen said he detected the same exuberance for the Trump deal among retail investors.

He bought Digital World stock for $ 4,100 at an average cost of $ 41 per share, sold half for $ 4,800 when the stock was at $ 96, and a quarter for $ 3,000 when the share was $ 96. share reached $ 120. He has 25 shares left.

“People like to jump on things and if you’re nimble enough you get in, double your money and get out,” Nguyen said.

Spokesmen for Trump Media and Digital World did not immediately respond to requests for comment on investors’ reaction to their deal.

Some investors are looking for other stocks that could benefit from the hype. Last week, Sam Nita, a 36-year-old construction worker in Portland, invested $ 2,800 in Digital World and $ 1,368 in US software developer Phunware Inc (PHUN.O), who worked on the app. Trump’s 2020 election campaign. He heard about Phunware on the WeBull trading app and made a profit of $ 14,000 on both stocks after Phunware’s shares rose 1,471% on Friday.

“Everything MAGA (Make America Great Again) has gone crazy like when Trump was president,” said Nita, who voted for Trump in the last two elections. “I hear from friends who don’t even do stock and want to know how to buy that Trump stock.”

Phunware COO Randall Crowder told Reuters he hoped the “excitement over Phunware” was due to the company expecting “50% quarterly growth in the third quarter and more than 100% in the fourth quarter “, and because it was being built. a truly decentralized data economy on blockchain.

THE BIGGEST SPAC RALLY EVER EVER

Investors trying to predict where PSPC shares are heading next say they don’t have much to do. Many of them found that a presentation Trump Media released last week on its business plan was bulky in its aspirations but thin on the financial details.

Those who argue that the action could go even further to the big social media that Trump took advantage of before being banned for encouraging his supporters to participate in the attack on the US capital on January 6. He had 89 million followers on Twitter, 33 million on Facebook and 24.5 million on Instagram, according to the presentation.

Bearish investors on the verge of failures of other right-wing social media apps such as Talk. The fact that Digital World’s stock rally is already the largest on record for a SPAC makes it more likely that people will buy at the top, they argue.

The SPACs had lost much of their luster with retail investors before the deal with Trump was made with the media. Many of these investors suffered heavy losses after the companies that merged with the SPACs failed to keep their ambitious financial forecasts. Read more

Jay Ritter, a professor of finance at the University of Florida who focuses on capital markets, said a great risk to investors was the possibility that Digital World and Trump Media would seek to renegotiate the deal in light of the SPAC stock rally, to keep more of the new company to themselves at the expense of retail investors.

“The higher the share price, the greater the downside risk to investors,” Ritter said.

Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/zero-12-bln-investors-chase-trump-stock-hype-2021-10-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos