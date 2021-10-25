President Xi attacks US-led international order, hails China’s global contributions, East Asia News & Top Stories





BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, October 25, dealt a thinly veiled blow to the United States-led international order, while praising China’s political system and global contributions, in a speech marking the 50th anniversary of the country’s accession to the United Nations. “(The Chinese people) have always pursued an independent foreign policy of peace, supported justice and resolutely opposed hegemonism and the politics of power,” said the Chinese leader. Although he did not explicitly name the United States, Xi said international rules cannot be dictated by a single country or bloc, state news agency Xinhua said, citing his about. “International rules can only be defined jointly by the 193 members of the UN. These cannot be left to the decision of a single country or bloc. “Xi said. He was speaking at a conference in Beijing to mark the five decades since the “restoration of the legal seat of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations”. Beijing took its seat at the UN in 1971, replacing the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name, after Washington transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. The conference brought together diplomats and representatives of international organizations in China, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the conference virtually. In his speech, Xi highlighted China’s international contributions to vaccines and pandemic assistance, and praised its achievements in eradicating absolute poverty. Each country’s path should be judged on its ability to “bring economic development, social progress, improved livelihoods and social stability,” Xi said, adding that no civilization is more. larger than another. China’s goal of building a “community with a shared future for mankind” was not to “replace one system for another, or one civilization for another”, but the sharing of rights and responsibilities between different countries , did he declare. Xi’s comments come as tensions escalate across the Taiwan Strait – the mainland has made a record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone this month as it flexes its muscles soldiers on the autonomous island. His comments also follow virtual discussions between US and Taiwanese officials last Friday over Taiwan’s “meaningful participation” in the UN. Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that must be reunited with the mainland and bristles at any attempt to expand Taiwan’s international space.

