Wife of jailed Turkish activist says case “inexplicable”





ISTANBUL (AP) The wife of a philanthropist imprisoned at the center of a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western countries called her husband’s imprisonment inexplicable on Monday. There is no way this situation can be explained logically or legally, Ayse Bugra said in comments posted to Halk TVs’ website. Her husband, Osman Kavala, has been in prison for four years awaiting trial on charges that many consider unfounded. Last week, ambassadors from 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, called for Kavalas’ release and a speedy resolution of his case. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned their joint statement and announced on Saturday that he had ordered the envoys to be declared persona non grata, paving the way for their expulsion from Turkey. Kavala, 64, was acquitted in February last year of charges related to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the decision was overturned and joined with charges related to an attempted coup in 2016. He faces a life sentence if convicted. The European Court of Human Rights called for his release in 2019, saying his incarceration acted to silence him and was not supported by evidence of an offense. The Council of Europe announces that it will start infringement proceedings against Turkey at the end of November if Kavala is not released. Since Erdogans’ announcement, there have been no further official comments on the action taken against diplomats, which also include the ambassadors of the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, from Norway and New Zealand. Several states said they had not received any official communications from the Foreign Ministry. Erdogan is due to chair a Cabinet meeting later Monday, at which the crisis is expected to be discussed. Although Kavalas’ continued incarceration has been widely criticized abroad, Turkey maintains that he is being held in accordance with the rulings of its independent judiciary. Bugra, a professor of political economy, said the president’s comments, in which he compared her husband’s imprisonment to the treatment of bandits, murderers and terrorists in other countries, contradicted the principle of judicial independence . As a member of the Council of Europe, Turkey is bound by the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights. Bugra said she viewed the ambassadors’ statement as an effort to scale down possible action against Turkey. The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers has said it will impose sanctions if Osman is not released at the end of November, she said. This is something serious. I interpret the initiative of the envoys as a well-intentioned attempt to prevent things from becoming so. The Turkish lira fell after Erdogans’ statement, hitting an all-time low of 9.85 against the dollar on Monday morning. The currency had been under pressure following interest rate cuts last week against a backdrop of inflation that stands at nearly 20%. The heightened tensions with the West are likely to scare off foreign investment, further damaging Turkey’s beleaguered economy.

