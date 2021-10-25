Politics
For economic recovery, President Joko Widodo calls for tourist corridors in ASEAN | WORLD: Up-to-date information from around the world | DW
Citing data from the United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO), President Joko Widodo said on Monday (10/25) that the level of restrictions in Southeast Asia was the highest in the world. With coronavirus cases starting to wane, those restrictions should be relaxed to allow people to travel more freely, he said.
Speaking at a regional business forum, Jokowi urged ASEAN to immediately adopt a regional travel corridor, a concept launched by Indonesia in 2020, which includes faster immigration routes, recognition of certificates vaccination and standard health measures for departures and arrivals.
“After 20 months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, we now see a silver lining. Over the past week, COVID-19 cases in ASEAN have fallen 14%, far exceeding the global average, which was down 1%, ”he said. told the forum ahead of the ASEAN leaders’ summit for three days starting Tuesday (10/26).
“With the COVID-19 situation increasingly under control, these restrictions can be relaxed, mobility can be relaxed, while ensuring security against the risk of a pandemic,” he said.
“If all ASEAN countries immediately facilitate the safe mobility of people, the wheels of the economy will soon be working again,” he said.
Open tourism, as long as the vaccination target is reached
Intra-ASEAN travel is essential to boost tourism in the region. Several countries, including Thailand, are cautiously preparing to reopen international tourism.
Indonesia also allowed foreign tourists to visit Bali in October, after more than 80% of the island’s population was fully vaccinated. President Jokowi said the government plans to gradually open more areas once the national vaccination rate exceeds 70%.
Jokowi called for a more equitable distribution of vaccines to ensure that at least 70% of ASEAN’s 600 million people have been vaccinated. However, vaccination in ASEAN is not evenly distributed. Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia, 70% of the population have been vaccinated, while Myanmar is at the back of the pack with less than 10% having been vaccinated.
President Jokowi said that ASEAN, the region with the fastest growing internet use in the world, must also develop its digital economy for future growth. The value of Indonesia’s digital economy is expected to reach $ 124 billion (Rs.1758.5 trillion) by 2025, or 40% of the total value of Southeast Asia’s digital economy, a he declared.
“Our swift action together to tackle health challenges, reactivate safe travel and accelerate a fair digital economy, will be a common bridge for us to recover and move forward together,” he added.
