For economic recovery, President Joko Widodo calls for tourist corridors in ASEAN | WORLD: Up-to-date information from around the world | DW





Citing data from the United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO), President Joko Widodo said on Monday (10/25) that the level of restrictions in Southeast Asia was the highest in the world. With coronavirus cases starting to wane, those restrictions should be relaxed to allow people to travel more freely, he said. Speaking at a regional business forum, Jokowi urged ASEAN to immediately adopt a regional travel corridor, a concept launched by Indonesia in 2020, which includes faster immigration routes, recognition of certificates vaccination and standard health measures for departures and arrivals. “After 20 months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, we now see a silver lining. Over the past week, COVID-19 cases in ASEAN have fallen 14%, far exceeding the global average, which was down 1%, ”he said. told the forum ahead of the ASEAN leaders’ summit for three days starting Tuesday (10/26). “With the COVID-19 situation increasingly under control, these restrictions can be relaxed, mobility can be relaxed, while ensuring security against the risk of a pandemic,” he said. “If all ASEAN countries immediately facilitate the safe mobility of people, the wheels of the economy will soon be working again,” he said. Global tourism continues to grapple with the Corona pandemic The biggest loss in history The coronavirus pandemic cost the tourism sector around $ 460 billion from January to June 2020, the World Tourism Organization said in Madrid. This figure is 5 times higher than the recession of the global financial and economic crisis of 2009.

Global tourism continues to grapple with the Corona pandemic The tourism industry demands early opening Norbert Fiebig, president of the German Travel Association DRV), said it was “time to take a coordinated approach to restore travel security”. He is hoping for vaccination cards and rapid coronavirus tests – strategies politicians are also promoting. The European Union decided on February 25 to introduce a standard vaccination record for travelers in the summer of 2021.

Global tourism continues to grapple with the Corona pandemic Advantages and disadvantages of vaccination cards in Europe Whether those vaccinated will have the freedom to travel remains a controversial debate in Europe. Germany is among the countries that disagree, while Estonia, Poland and Iceland have allowed entry for travelers with vaccination certificates.

Global tourism continues to grapple with the Corona pandemic Tourism collapses around the world According to a recent survey by the United Nations tourism organization, UNWTO, the sector has shrunk by 74% overall, with over 100 million jobs linked to it. In 2021, it is also expected that there will still be obstacles to travel restrictions. An emerging trend is home vacations, nature-based vacations, and an increased interest in eco-friendly travel.

Global tourism continues to grapple with the Corona pandemic Beijing cancels flights, train travel during Lunar New Year 2021 Chinese New Year is typically a time when hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens travel back and forth to their hometowns. But this year, the Chinese government suspended air and rail services before February 12, especially to Beijing. Chinese citizens have been urged to refrain from travel to avoid an increase in infections that could lead to a “massive lockdown.”

Global tourism continues to grapple with the Corona pandemic Israel suspends international flights Israel suspended most international flights at the end of January for nearly a week. The move was aimed at preventing the mutated virus from entering the country. Up to 40% of new cases in Israel are caused by the UK COVID-19, B117 mutation.

Global tourism continues to grapple with the Corona pandemic Returning travelers are allowed to enter Sri Lanka – subject to conditions Ten months after the border was closed, international tourists were finally allowed to return to Sri Lanka. From January 21, tourists will be allowed entry by following strict security rules, showing a negative PCR test and staying in quarantine hotels for 14 days.

Global tourism continues to grapple with the Corona pandemic Australians and New Zealand form a “travel bubble” Australians will be allowed to return to New Zealand in early 2021 on a “travel bubble” system. After months of border closures, New Zealand is once again allowing Australian tourists without having to be quarantined. New Zealanders have been allowed to travel to Australia without quarantine since October 2020.

Global tourism continues to grapple with the Corona pandemic After an 8-month hiatus, the cruise ship Aida is back at sea At the beginning of December last year, the cruise ship Aida made its first return to the Canary Islands in Spain. The ship, designed for 3,300 passengers, will only carry 50% of the passengers. All passengers must present a negative corona test certificate, no later than 72 hours. On board, there are strict sanitary protocols for tourists and employees. (mobile / vlz) Authors: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox

Open tourism, as long as the vaccination target is reached Intra-ASEAN travel is essential to boost tourism in the region. Several countries, including Thailand, are cautiously preparing to reopen international tourism. Indonesia also allowed foreign tourists to visit Bali in October, after more than 80% of the island’s population was fully vaccinated. President Jokowi said the government plans to gradually open more areas once the national vaccination rate exceeds 70%. Jokowi called for a more equitable distribution of vaccines to ensure that at least 70% of ASEAN’s 600 million people have been vaccinated. However, vaccination in ASEAN is not evenly distributed. Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia, 70% of the population have been vaccinated, while Myanmar is at the back of the pack with less than 10% having been vaccinated. President Jokowi said that ASEAN, the region with the fastest growing internet use in the world, must also develop its digital economy for future growth. The value of Indonesia’s digital economy is expected to reach $ 124 billion (Rs.1758.5 ​​trillion) by 2025, or 40% of the total value of Southeast Asia’s digital economy, a he declared. “Our swift action together to tackle health challenges, reactivate safe travel and accelerate a fair digital economy, will be a common bridge for us to recover and move forward together,” he added. ha / rzn (AP)

