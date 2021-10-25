Donald Trump Jr sells t-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin on set





Donald Trump Jr has started selling merchandise that pokes fun at Alec Baldwin, who shot and killed a cinematographer in an incident on set last week.

Mr. Trump has shared several photos and stories on Instagram from the tragic incident on Thursday’s filming in New Mexico, where Mr. Baldwin was filming Rust outside of Santa Fe.

One of the last stories showed a T-shirt with the words Guns Don’t Kill People Alec Baldwin Kills People. The Instagram story had a link to the Mr Trumps online website, where the t-shirt is sold for $ 27.99 (20.34).

In another Instagram story, he shared a photoshopped image of Mr. Baldwin wearing the same t-shirt.

Instagram story shared by Donald Trump Jr also shares a link to buy the t-shirt

(Instagram / Donald Trump Jr)

A Photoshop image of Alec Baldwin wearing the T-shirt

(Instagram / Donald Trump Jr)

On Instagram on Sunday, Mr. Trump Jr shared a meme that read: Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun.

The message was captioned, it’s only a matter of time.

An inflammatory post shared two days after Mr. Trump’s crash showed another meme with a photo of Mr. Baldwin: that look when an anti-gun nut kills more people with a gun than your vast collection of guns never did.

Mr. Trump also shared several messages stressing the need for an investigation into the incident.

Mr Baldwin unloaded a loaded propeller pistol on the set of Rust on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins was pronounced dead after being taken to the University of New Mexico hospital by helicopter, while the 48-year-old filmmaker undergoes treatment at Christus St Vincents Hospital and is in emergency care, have Santa Fe County Sheriff Department officials said in a statement.

Shortly after the incident, Mr Baldwin said the tragic incident broke his heart and that he was cooperating fully with police officials.

Mr Baldwin was seen in tears outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday night, according to local reports. The visibly distressed actor was seen wearing a navy T-shirt, holding a mask and doubled up in the office parking lot while speaking on a phone call, images shared on networks showed social.

Police officials said Mr Baldwin cooperated with the investigation which has remained open and active, but no charges have been filed so far.

The actor is also in contact with the deceased crew’s family, Hutchins’ husband said.

His father said in an interview that Mr Baldwin was not to blame for his death.

