Pak government frees 350 activists from banned Islamist group to resolve deadlock





Pakistani government freed 350 activists from the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said, averting another confrontation with the radical Islamist party which threatened to organize a “long march “to Islamabad.

TLP workers staged violent protests across the country, especially in Lahore, against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to release their party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

After reviewing TLP’s requests, the issue will be resolved peacefully by Tuesday, Rashid said, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Opposition parties and the banned group staged separate protests in several cities across the country, resulting in the partial shutdowns of Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Three police officers and seven TLP employees died in the clashes that erupted on Wednesday. “We have released 350 TLP workers so far and we are still waiting to open both sides of Muridke road in accordance with the TLP decision,” the Home Secretary tweeted after leading a government team in negotiations with representatives of the TLP, including Rizvi, its detained leader, in Islamabad.

Rasheed said on Sunday that talks between the government and the TLP after threatening to march to Islamabad were successful. TLP protesters will not advance (towards Islamabad) and will remain in Muridke until Tuesday, he added.

Rizvi’s party leader Ajmal Qadri said on Friday his supporters started the “long march” after talks with the government failed to secure their leader’s release.

The interior minister said the government would withdraw the cases registered against TLP activists by Wednesday, the report added.

Negotiators from the banned organization will travel to the Home Office on Monday for a second round of talks, Rasheed said.

It has been decided that cases against those named in the Fourth Schedule will not be resumed, the minister added.

However, a TLP member Shura claimed that the Home Secretary had asked for time until the return of Prime Minister Khan, who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, Dawn News reported.

The son of the founder of the TLP, the late Khadim Rizvi, Saad Hussain Rizvi, has been detained by the Punjab government since last April under the maintenance of public order (MPO) following the party’s protest against the blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet of Islam published in France and his request that the French ambassador be dismissed and the importation of goods from that country be prohibited.

The TLP subsequently agreed to call off protests across the country on assurances from the Pakistani government that it would present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador to the National Assembly.

However, the government had convened the session of the National Assembly to debate the expulsion of the French envoy and before a vote could be taken on the resolution, the President announced the formation of a special committee to discuss of the issue and called on the government and the opposition to engage with each other to reach consensus on the issue. No meeting of this special committee has taken place since April.

TLP rose to prominence in 2017 when it staged a massive three-week protest in the busy Faizabad interchange near Islamabad. The party lifted the lockdown on the city after the then government sacked then law minister Zahid Hamid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2021/10/25/pak-government-releases-350-activists-of-banned-islamist-group-to-resolve-tense-standoff.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos