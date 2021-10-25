Xi Jinping emphasizes adherence to multilateralism with UN chief





There is only one system, one order and one set of rules in the world, and all countries should act within this framework rather than going their own way or trying to establish another. Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday. He made the remarks during a virtual meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the legal seat of the People’s Republic of China at the United Nations. . A commemorative meeting was held on Monday, in which the president called for joint efforts to build a community with a destiny for humanity. China held the commemorative meeting not only to review the extraordinary journey that China and the United Nations have made together, but also to work together to build a better world from a new historical starting point, said. Mr. Xi. Addressing the problems of regional hot spots, the world must abide by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, respect the will of the peoples of the countries concerned and solve the problems by political means, he added. Leading countries must respect each other, coexist peacefully and seek mutual benefits, which serve the common interests of the international community, he said. Noting the impact of COVID-19 on development and livelihoods in all countries, especially developing countries, Xi stressed unity against the pandemic and economic recovery. China is ready to intensify coordination with the UN to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and resolve the development dilemma of developing countries, he said, adding that China will continue to contribute. in the fight against global climate change and the conservation of biodiversity. During the past 50 years of cooperation with the UN, staying committed to multilateralism has been an important experience, he noted. For his part, Guterres thanked China for supporting multilateralism, supporting the work of the United Nations, and playing an important role and making major contributions to world peace and development. He said the international community must strengthen solidarity and cooperation, defend multilateralism, improve global governance and achieve greater equity and justice. The UN highly appreciates China’s key role in eradicating poverty, tackling global climate change, protecting biodiversity and promoting COVID-19 vaccines as a global public good, said he declared. The Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi is of paramount and positive importance in promoting equal, balanced and sustainable development of the world and the United Nations fully supports it and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations. China in this regard, he added.

