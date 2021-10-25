Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan signals its power in the streets once again – The Diplomat





Advertising

In recent years, autumn in Pakistan has been synonymous with challenging the order of the Pakistani state.

This year is no different, except that it only took a weekend of protests to persuade Imran Khan’s government to negotiate a deal with far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP).

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said the government would launch a parliamentary debate on the expulsion of the French ambassador, which followed comments by President Emmanuel Macron last year that many considered Islamophobic , and would free all imprisoned TLP activists. In return, the TLP agreed to limit its protests to sit-ins, rather than marching towards Islamabad.

Ironically, the seeds for this style of protest were sown by the very target of last week’s protest: Prime Minister Imran Khan. In 2014, Khan, along with Pakistani expatriate religious leader Tahi ul Qadri Awami Tehreek (PAT), used the same sit-in and marching strategy to attempt to overthrow the government of Nawaz Sharif.

Some 18 months later, the TLP led by Khadim Hussain Rizvi launched a spring offensive against Sharif’s government over the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri, the main accused in the murder of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, and demanded assurance that blasphemy laws would not be changed. .

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

In 2016, a weakened Sharif government may have been Khan’s wish granted. He did not know that the same force that weakened Sharif during the protests that year marked the emergence of a radical Barelvi policy in Pakistan would become the bane of his existence.

Stemming from the Sufi traditions of the 19th century in the subcontinent, the Barelvi movement emphasizes the veneration of saints. His devotional practices include the culture of the sanctuary. In the wake of September 11 and global concerns about radical Islam, Barelvi Islam has been presented as the gentle face of Islam under the enlightened moderation of military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

Diplomat BriefWeekly newsletterN

Learn about the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific.

Receive the newsletter

Until five years ago, it was considered an antidote to religious intolerance.

Advertising

But the TLP has made blasphemy its main focus. In doing so, he positioned himself as the protector of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. Indeed, he not only portrayed all opposition parties as enemies of Islam, but also succeeded in winning the support of otherwise conflicting groups like the Sunni extremist Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). and the right wing Shiite Muslim Majlis Wahdat-e-Pakistan.

The political rise of the TLP in Punjab will have an impact on the political dynamics of Pakistan, given that the Punjab has the largest number of seats in the national parliament.

In 2017, the TLP staged violent protests for weeks over the issue of blasphemy, over a clause change in the oath taken by parliamentarians regarding the purpose of the prophecy. The civilian government of the day found itself isolated.

Then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tried to call in the military to help the government crack down on the protests. But the head of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has advised the government to deal peacefully with the TLP sit-in in Islamabad while avoiding violence on both sides. The government gave in and signed an agreement the military brokered with the TLP, with Faiz Hameed, then Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general of counterintelligence, agreeing to vouch to end the protests.

This agreement had an impact on the successor of Abbasis. The next time the TLP besieged Islamabad with its protest march, Imran Khan led the government. In September 2018, Khan, who had been sworn in as prime minister a month earlier, bowed to the TLP by removing famous economist Atif R Mian from the economic advisory board. Mian is an Ahmadi.

Khan’s problems were just beginning. TLP activists were back on the streets less than two months later to protest the Supreme Court’s acquittal of a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, in a blasphemy case. Once again, the government conceded TLP demands. But a few days later, the state retaliated by placing Saad Rizvi under house arrest.

Although 2019 was relatively protest-free, the TLP remained in the news when the Supreme Court questioned Hameeds’ involvement in negotiating the 2017 deal. In April 2019, Hameed was called back to the ward. general of the army as adjutant general, but transferred again to lead the ISI two months later.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Last year, the government avoided a collision with the TLP by accepting all demands from religious parties regarding the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan and the severing of ties with Paris following President Macron’s allegedly Islamophobic comments. But the Khan government failed to implement the demands, prompting the TLP to launch a protest in the spring.

The government has bought time by asking for an extension of the deadline for implementing the terms of the agreement until mid-April. However, a few days before the deadline expired, he banned the TLP and arrested its new leader, Saad Rizvi, the son of Khadim Rizvi.

Pakistan was relatively calm over the following months.

Advertising

Saad’s detention was declared illegal by the Lahore High Court. However, he remains in jail, with the provincial government challenging the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court, which sparked protests in the fall of this year.

The current protests, which have already killed at least two people so far, may not be linked to the cause of the TLP blasphemy. According to TLP sources, the political momentum that the TTP had carefully built between two governments could be dissipated by the victory of the Taliban, a predominantly Deoban group in neighboring Afghanistan. The apprehensions within the TLP intensified with the announcement by the Prime Minister that his government was considering leniency for the Pakistani Taliban.

A development official told the diplomat that the protest demanding Saads’ release could actually be aimed at a show of force, as what happens in Afghanistan has an effect on Pakistan.

After the death of Khadim Rizvis, many believed that the group may have lost its political power. But the gigantic crowd marching towards the federal capital indicates the growing relevance of TTPs in the Pakistani political landscape.

Interestingly, the latest fall offensive comes at a time when Faiz’s work at ISI is making headlines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2021/10/tehreek-e-labbaik-pakistan-again-signals-its-street-power/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos