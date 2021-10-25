How a secretive Conservative group influenced populist Trump’s tax cuts | The Trump administration





Documents and recordings obtained by the Guardian shed new light on a powerful and secretive right-wing network and the influence it may have exerted on the Trump administration’s policies favoring the super-rich.

The recordings include speeches to the Council for National Policy (CNP) by conservative media stars including Dennis Prager, emerging Republican actors such as Charlie Kirk and economic advisers close to Donald Trump.

Some of the previously released recordings appear to no longer be available to the public.

Recordings from independent Guardians sources provide a glimpse of the influence that conservative economic thinkers from organizations representing the interests of some of the nation’s wealthiest people may have wielded over supposed populist Trump.

In particular, a roundtable at the CNP meeting in February 2019 suggests that Trump decided on one of his most ambitious economic policies based on very limited evidence based on personal conversation.

The panel involved Bill Walton, president of the CNP; Washington Times columnist and former Cayman Islands Monetary Authority member Richard Rahn; Jonathan Williams, chief economist at the American Legislative Exchange Council (Alec); and Stephen Moore, a former Trump candidate for the Federal Reserve board, whose appointment was withdrawn following revelations in the Guardian that he failed to pay his ex-wife hundreds of thousands of alimony dollars.

Panelists offered a favorable assessment of the economic performance of the Trump administration, but also used the platform to claim credit for pushing the administration in the direction of radical free market policies.

Moore said he, along with Larry Kudlow, director of National Economic Council Trumps from 2018, persuaded the then president to offer unprecedented corporate tax cuts.

He described a meeting with Trump in which they argued that the corporate tax rate in the United States, relative to some Asian and European competitors, was in fact a penalty for American businesses, saying : Look, you know, they were 40%, they are 20%. It’s a big problem.

Moore said they explained these tax differences using graphics because Donald Trump likes to look at pictures he doesn’t like to read.

According to Moore: Trump looked at this and he said: No, I don’t want to do that, rather not offering 20%. I want 15%, the number not returning to an effective rate of 20% until after negotiations in the Senate.

Trump’s tax cuts have cut effective corporate tax rates in half, while providing other measures to benefit wealthy corporations.

The cuts have been blamed for widening inequality and worsening deficits, with much of the savings going to buy back shares according to business journalists and economists. The Congressional Research Service pointed out that all positive effects, such as wage or GDP growth, were transient and died out by the end of the quarter in which the cuts took effect.

This reveals the power of the CNP, a little-known body whose members are deeply secret about their meetings. The access of CNP participants to this picture of the inner workings of the Trump administration, and the actors who have helped set its course, is the result of adhering to a strict code of silence.

Introducing the panel, CNP conference director Mary Margaret Hathaway urged attendees to secrecy, reminding them not to record speakers’ remarks.

Hathaway continued: CNP meetings are closed to the press. So please be aware of who you are talking about.

She added: Do not grant any interviews and if you come across a reporter asking about the event, please let a member of the CNP staff or the management team know.

Despite its warnings, the organization itself made the recordings obtained by the Guardian and uploaded them to its website in such a way as to make them accessible to any internet user.

Other recordings obtained by the Guardian include interviews at 2018 and 2019 meetings of senior Republican officials, including Senator Tom Cotton and US Congressman Steve Scalise; and former governors including Scott Walker and Sam Brownback.

The CNP was founded in 1981 by influential Christian right activists, including Tim LaHaye, Howard Phillips and Paul Weyrich, who also helped found and lead the Moral Majority.

Initially, they sought to maximize their influence over the new Reagan administration. In the following years, PNC meetings have welcomed presidential contenders like George W Bush in 1999 and Mitt Romney in 2007, and sitting presidents, including Donald Trump in 2020.

The Guardian previously reported a leak of the 2020 group membership list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/25/secretive-group-influence-trumps-tax-cuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos