Indonesian President Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to accelerate recovery





Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged Southeast Asian countries to accelerate plans to create a regional travel corridor to help revive tourism and accelerate recovery from economic damage from the pandemic. Citing data from the UN and the World Trade Organization, Widodo said on Monday that the level of restrictions in Southeast Asia was the highest in the world. With coronavirus cases in ASEAN’s 10 members on the decline, those limits should be relaxed to allow people to travel more freely, he said. Speaking at a regional business forum, Widodo urged the immediate adoption of a regional travel corridor, a concept pioneered by Indonesia in 2020 that would include faster immigration routes, recognition of vaccination certificates and standardized health measures for departure and arrival, among others. Falling case After 20 months of dealing with the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, we now see a silver lining. Over the past week, Covid-19 cases in ASEAN fell 14%, far exceeding the global average, which fell 1%, he told the forum held ahead of a summit in three days of ASEAN leaders, which begins Tuesday. With the Covid-19 situation increasingly under control, these restrictions could be relaxed, mobility could be relaxed, while ensuring that it is safe from the risk of a pandemic, ”he said. If all ASEAN countries immediately facilitate the safe mobility of people, the wheels of the economy will soon turn again, he said. Intra-ASEAN travel typically accounts for around 40 percent of trips to the region and is critical to boosting tourism in the region. Read also: Singapore will lift the ban on travel from India and neighboring countries Some countries, including Thailand, are cautiously preparing to reopen to international tourism. Indonesia reopened its resort island of Bali to foreign tourists this month after more than 80% of its population was fully vaccinated. Widodo said the government plans to gradually open more areas once the national vaccination rate, currently 24%, exceeds 70%. Vaccine distribution Widodo called for a more even distribution of vaccines to ensure that at least 70 percent of ASEAN’s more than 600 million people are vaccinated. Vaccination is uneven across the region, with Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia being the fastest with over 70% of their population vaccinated and Myanmar at the bottom with less than 10% vaccinated. Widodo said that ASEAN, as the region with the fastest growing internet use in the world, should also develop its digital economy for future growth. The value of Indonesia’s digital economy is expected to reach $ 124 billion by 2025, equivalent to 40% of the total value of Southeast Asia’s digital economy, he said. declared. Our swift actions together to face health challenges, the reactivation of safe travel, as well as the acceleration of a just digital economy, will become our common gateway to recover and progress together, ”he added. ASEAN leaders will hold an annual three-day summit starting Tuesday. The Myanmar chief general, whose forces seized power in February, was not invited after failing to take action to end the deadly violence that followed the military takeover.

