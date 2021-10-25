Boris Johnson and economists at odds over shortage in Britain – 10/25/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is for subscribers only Sign me up Know our plans

Gas stations Britainrecently ran out of gas and groceries are scarce, in part due to the difficulty in delivering these items. This is in part due to Britain’s abandonment of the European Union, a reorganization Johnson has enthusiastically advocated. The Brexit dissuaded immigrants from Eastern Europe to come and work as truckers, while the new customs procedures in ports have entangled the Trade.

Yet, far from bemoaning these problems, Johnson celebrates them as the difficult parts of a much needed economic restoration. In its history, Brexit brought a benefit that Britain had lacked for more than a decade: a rise in wages.

“We are now embarking on a long overdue change of direction,” Johnson said at a recent meeting of his Conservative Party. “We are not going to go back to the same old broken model with low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all enabled and assisted by unchecked immigration.”

If such a formulation, folding the unrest into a narrative of national progress, results in smart policy, economists doubt the promised happy ending.

Yes, Britain urgently needs to raise wages while reorienting its economy from low-wage activities to innovative industries that employ highly skilled people at attractive wages. But this requires vocational programs and other forms of vocational training as well as investments in public infrastructure. These things cost money. Brexit limits public finances because it attacks the economy at large.

“So far, this is just rhetoric,” said Bernd Brandl, professor of management at Durham University in England. “There is no real plan for how this should be done.”

Building a more rewarding economy for workers also requires a realignment of power between employers and workers, a return to collective bargaining which offers a proportional share of economic gains to employees. The fact that truck drivers are suddenly able to earn a higher salary may be welcome, but it is not a significant transformation.

“This is something unique which does not permanently increase the bargaining power of workers,” said Adam S. Posen, former member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee and now chairman. from the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. . “It does not solve any underlying problem.”

The shortage of goods and labor is by no means a uniquely British problem. They are in part the result of the pandemic, which has affected economies around the world. They also reflect the great supply chain disruption, which has clogged ports, highways and warehouses from Shanghai to Savannah, Georgia, while forcing companies to scramble to hire workers.

But the confusion is particularly serious and potentially lasting in Britain following the country’s decision to withdraw from the EU. Investment and trade were disrupted by a series of new procedures at the ports, as immigrants left the country, resulting in a severe labor shortage.

Johnson is now highlighting a popular element of Brexit, the new immigration limits, while presenting the resulting labor shortage as a remedy for chronically low wages.

In recent years, under governments led by Johnson’s Conservative Party, the vast majority of UK grassroots workers have seen no pay hikes, in part due to weakening union power. This, combined with fiscal austerity, has produced lasting bitterness in many communities.

“I am happy to say that after years of stagnation, more than a decade, wages are rising faster than before the start of the pandemic,” Johnson said at his party meeting.

In fact, wages are increasing in key industries. But the costs of a higher salary for a selected group increase strains on the overall economy, pushing up the cost of food, fuel and other essentials for ordinary people, while exacerbating the hardship for them. businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic.

“It is inevitable that we will see price increases,” said Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, a supermarket chain, in a recent interview with the BBC.

By the end of next year, the UK economy is expected to grow at a rate of 2.2% from the last quarter of this year, a slower recovery than in much of Europe, especially in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland, according to the latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.

In our view, a lasting and full recovery remains far from certain, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, an independent research institution in London, recently warned. “Brexit compounds this challenge: preliminary evidence points to the start of a period of abrupt structural change in UK trade.”

The UK economy faces a deep and noticeable lack of productivity growth.

Productivity, a critical indicator for economists, is a measure of the value produced by an hour of work or an injection of investment. In general, increasing productivity is seen as the healthy and sustainable way to produce wage increases.

Over the past two decades, Britain has lagged behind other advanced economies, with productivity increasing 0.4% per year there, compared to around 0.6% per year in Western Europe, according to the Conference Board. .

The reasons for this disparity are debated, but many explanations focus on Britain’s failure to instill the necessary skills.

By 2030, two-thirds of Britain’s workforce, or more than 20 million workers, are at risk of lacking basic digital skills without further training, according to a study by McKinsey, the business consultancy firm.

The decrease in the influx of immigrants risks exacerbating the skills shortage by preventing talented people from entering the country. And labor shortages, by raising wages, can ease political pressure to expand vocational training.

In Great Britain, productivity gains have varied greatly from region to region. The wealthy areas of south-eastern England, where finance is dominant, moved away from the north of England, where the former manufacturing powers lost jobs.

It turned out to be a decisive shift in British politics and a key factor that produced Brexit. Residents of the old hollowed out manufacturing centers have used the referendum as a protest vote against the pro-European establishment in London. The strongholds of the unemployed Labor Party were handed over to the Tories, giving Johnson the leeway that allowed him to seize power.

As the 2016 referendum that kicked off Brexit looms, voluminous studies have warned that leaving Europe could cause lasting economic damage. The remaining 27 members of the European bloc collectively bought nearly half of Britain’s exports, a flow of goods expected to be hampered by a border separating the two sides of the Channel.

Multinational companies that had consolidated their operations in Britain while serving clients across the continent will invest in the European bloc in the future. Finance will be forced to relocate jobs from London. From agriculture to construction, businesses would suffer from a labor shortage.

Much of what happened this year, the start of Britain’s post-Brexit incarnation, has been adapted to these damaging scenarios.

Business investment has stalled since the referendum. At the end of June, investment was nearly 13% below its mediocre level before the pandemic.

Last week, ahead of an investment summit in London, Johnson announced pledges of almost £ 10bn (around $ 14bn) from international companies to green energy projects in Britain. .

At the same time, Brexit has clearly undermined Britain’s appeal as a landing site for some multinational companies.

Intel, the US computer chip maker giant, has once viewed Britain as a place to invest in new factories. Not anymore. “After Brexit,” the company’s chief executive Patrick Gelsinger recently told the BBC, “we are looking at EU countries”.

By celebrating higher wages, Johnson is drawing the ire of those who accuse him of false opportunism, as the man who sabotaged the dam only to hail the floods as a drought cure.

“This is clearly a reaffirmation of the negative impact of Brexit,” said Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of the Womens Budget Group, an independent research and advocacy group.