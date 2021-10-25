Donald Trump TV pundit rocks France’s presidential campaign





A survivor of the terrible trip to Auschwitz remembered the lamentations of the youngest. There were 99 children trapped among 751 breathless, thirsty and hungry adults aboard convoy No.63 which left Paris at 10 minutes after noon on December 17, 1943.

The 828 people murdered at the death camp from this single train included Francine Baur, 3, her sister Myriam, 9, their brothers Antoine and Pierre, 6 and 10, and their parents Odette and André.

All born in France, their French citizenship proved to be worthless under the wartime French Vichy regime which associated with the country’s Nazi occupiers and their extermination of the Jews.

So when the grandnephew of André Baur, a mayor of Paris, recently caught up on his Twitter feed and saw an assertion reported in the French media that Adolf Hitler’s collaborators in Vichy protected the Jews from France of the Holocaust, he revolted. Even worse in the eyes of Ariel Weil, mayor of the French capital’s city center, was that the debunked claim came from a contender for the French presidency who is himself Jewish.

This is Eric Zemmour, a television expert and author with repeated convictions for hate speech who finds a fervent audience for his anti-Islam and anti-immigration invective at the start of the presidential race in France. It fills auditoriums with paying crowds and fills supporters’ heads with visions of a Trump-style leap from the small screen to the Elysee Presidential Palace when France votes in April.

Although not yet officially declared a candidate, Zemmour has so far dictated the course and content of the campaign. With a growing number of polls, now consistently double digits, and a Trump-style knack for generating buzz – a recent video of him pointing a sniper rifle at journalists is racking up millions of views – Zemmour is sucking airtime declared candidates.

He has also unsettled them by hammering on immigration and the deadly danger he says it poses to France, making it harder for traditional rivals to bring the campaign conversation back to themes – fighting change. climate, post-pandemic reconstruction and the like – they want to focus on.

Zemmour is acting as a presidential candidate, except in name. Fans are asking for funds and support from elected officials that candidates need to run. Shown the rifle at a security fair by an exhibitor who said, “When you’re president, Mr. Zemmour,” he added, “Yes. “

It is a horrific scenario for French Jews who are dismayed by Zemmour’s embedding of the Vichy regime led by the hero of World War I, Marshal Philippe Pétain. He was tried and sentenced to death at the end of World War II, later commuted to life imprisonment.

That Zemmour himself is a descendant of Berber Jews from Algeria, a family story he speaks with pride, has compounded the suffering of Jews who have lost parents to the Holocaust.

“Just because he’s Jewish he’s doing something that no one else can, and it’s just disgusting,” Weil told The Associated Press in an interview. “The story is complicated but this one is very simple: Pétain did not protect the French Jews.

The frightened men, women and children gathered aboard Convoy No.63 swelled in what, at the end of World War II, became a shameful tally of 74,182 Jews deported from France. Most were sent to their deaths in Auschwitz, in Nazi-occupied Poland, where more than 1.1 million people perished.

In February, a Paris court acquitted Zemmour on a charge of challenging crimes against humanity – illegal in France – for arguing in a 2019 televised debate that Pétain had saved France’s Jews from the Holocaust .

In its verdict, the court declared that the deportation of foreign and French Jews “was carried out with the active participation of the Vichy government, its officials and its police”. Zemmour’s comments denied Pétain’s role in the extermination, the court added.

But in acquitting Zemmour, he said he spoke in the heat of the moment. He also noted that during the trial, Zemmour made a distinction between saying that “certain French Jews” were saved (using the word “des” in French), which he maintained was true, and saying that “the Jews of France” were saved (using the French word “les”), a generality he says he disavows.

Yet last month Zemmour used “the” when he again referred to Vichy in another broadcast interview, saying: “I am saying that Vichy protected French Jews and handed over foreign Jews. “

“It is abominable, because these poor people are dead,” he added.

Lawyers challenging his acquittal plan to cite that interview as evidence when their appeal is heard in January.

Politically, the most threatened by Zemmour is the French far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Since losing the second round of the 2017 presidential election to winner Emmanuel Macron, she has watered down some of her political proposals in the hope of broadening her appeal. But Zemmour is chipping away at her base, apparently poaching Le Pen voters who suspect her of having softened. Some polls suggest they are neck and neck. But the two consistently follow Macron, who is expected to show up again.

While both present immigration as a threat to French identity, Zemmour uses language Le Pen balks at and which, according to his critics, places him at the extremes of the far right. In a country that officially considers itself color blind and where public debate about race is sometimes frowned upon, Zemmour is rare among political figures to openly distinguish between skin colors.

At a recent rally in Versailles, he described Awakened Culture as a plot to make “white, straight, Catholic” men feel “so guilty” that they willfully abandon their “culture and civilization” .

On Vichy, Zemmour recently sought to draw the line on this subject. “I no longer discuss historical points which are discussed by historians,” he declared at Versailles.

But for French Jews, the damage has already been done. Some fear he has scrambled decades of work by Holocaust researchers to indelibly document the horrors.

“He denies something that was obvious, that cannot be denied,” said Eugenie Cayet, 84, whose father was deported from Paris to Auschwitz and killed.

” What is its purpose ? Gather all the voices of Le Pen behind him. (PA)

