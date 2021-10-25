Pak Leader of the Opposition on Inflation





Islamabad, Oct 25 (UNI) Tackling Prime Minister Imran Khan over inflation in Pakistan, National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said “the whole government” should be “fired” and that the delay in the case would be a “flagrant injustice” with the country.

In a statement released by PML-N on Twitter, Shahbaz said: “The country is paying the price for inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government does not realize that it is not only the poor but even those in white collar jobs that have been crushed by it. “

Geo TV quoted him as saying that in order to be free from this “tyrannical government” the entire nation will have to take to the streets and take “decisive action”.

He further stated that the government was guilty of “endangering national security” with “economic devastation” in the country.

“They announced that they would control inflation but raised the prices of basic necessities. Is this the meaning of the government’s achievement and its promise?” he asked Prime Minister Khan.

Shahbaz said “once again” that he was correct in saying that the government headed by Imran Khan “was deceiving both the people and the IMF (International Monetary Fund)”.

Speaking on recent talks with the IMF, the PML-N leader asked the prime minister, “Why is the government hiding details of the IMF terms from the people and parliament?” If the terms have not been agreed, why are we seeing such inflation?

He said that this inflation is like “fuel added to the fire of economic devastation” and that the “failures” of the current government are like “poison” to Pakistan’s existence.

“If we don’t get rid of this government, there may be irreparable damage,” he said.

Geo TV quoted Shahbaz as saying that the departure of US Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin before talks with the IMF are concluded, ministers taking off and taking vacations amid a “threat to public order” are signs of the government’s “non-seriousness”. in its approach to governance.

“Every minute the government stays in power costs the country billions,” he added.

