President Jokowi to attend several high-level meetings

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will attend a number of high-level meetings from late October to early November.

The first meeting that President Jokowi attended was a series of ASEAN High Level Conferences (KTT) which will be held October 26-28.

“Starting tomorrow, October 26-28, the President of the Republic of Indonesia will attend the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and other related summits,” Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno said LP Marsudi in a press release to the presidential office, Monday (25/25. 10/2021) noon.

The series of meetings, the foreign minister added, will be held under the chairmanship of Brunei Darussalam.

This is the first summit under the presidency of Brunei Darussalam. 38th summit will be held back to back with the 39th Summit and the whole series of events will take place virtually, he added.

Meetings the President will attend under the title of the ASEAN meeting this time include the US-ASEAN Summit, BIMP-EAGA, and the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS).

“For the entire series of events, the number of meetings the president will attend is 13 meetings,” Retno said.

In addition, President Joko Widodo is due to attend the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, on October 30 and 31. During this meeting, the President of the Republic of Indonesia will receive the baton of the Presidency of the G20 from the hands of the Prime Minister (PM) of Italy. In addition, Indonesia will hold the presidency of the G20 in 2022 for one year.

The handover will take place on the second day of the Summit, October 31. Indonesia’s presidency or the Indonesian presidency itself will begin on December 1, 2021, he explained.

At the summit, the foreign minister said, the leaders of the G20 countries are expected to declare a common commitment related to the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This G20 summit will culminate in the G20Declaration of the leaderswhich contains the joint commitment of the G20 countries to seek a global recovery from the current pandemic and economic crisis and also to strengthen the cooperation of the G20 in various sectors, including in the health sector, sustainable development, environment and climate, employment, education, etc. said. .

In addition, said Retno, in addition to giving her perspective at the G20 summit, President Jokowi is also expected to speak at a meeting on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) owned by women entrepreneurs held in top margin.

Mr. Speaker is expected to be insideside eventwith Queen Maxima, Italian Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel, and will discuss efforts and policies to support MSMEs owned by women entrepreneurs, he explained.

In addition, the president also plans to hold a number of bilateral meetings.

There are a lot of bilateral requests. “Currently, we continue to find the right time, both for the president and other leaders to hold bilateral meetings,” said the foreign minister.

After attending the G20 Summit, President Joko Widodo will attend the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit or Climate Change Summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1-2, 2021.

At this summit, it is estimated that around 120 heads of state and heads of government will be present. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will directly chair the meeting, the Foreign Secretary said.

Retno stressed that this summit has important significance for Indonesia, where Indonesia will emerge as part of the solution to climate change and try to bridge the differences that will encourage the strengthening of international cooperation.

Indonesia as initiator of the Forum of Archipelagos and Island States (AIS). The President will present the joint declaration of the archipelagic countries and the small island countries members of the AIS. This AIS declaration will therefore beto presentby the president inside National declaration Indonesia at COP26, he said.

After Glasgow, President Jokowi will continue his trip to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (PEA). The Foreign Minister said that the visit to the PEA was the first bilateral visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia during the pandemic.

During the visit, the president is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ), Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid and a number of PEA businessmen.

“The President is also scheduled to visit the Indonesian pavilion at the Dubai Expo,” Retno added.

Retno added that currently a number of collaborations are still being discussed and negotiated as a result of the president’s visit to PEA.

Currently a variety of cooperations, both at the level government to government (g-to-g) maupun business to business (b-to-b) is still being discussed and negotiated to be the result of the president’s visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, he said. (TGH / UN)