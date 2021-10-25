PM, politicians congratulate Pakistan on historic victory over India





Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of the Federal Cabinet watch the Pakistan-India game in Saudi Arabia on October 24, 2021. Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other prominent politicians have praised the Pakistani squad after their historic victory over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

It was the first time India had been defeated in a T20 format by 10 wickets.

Congratulations to the Pakistani team, especially Babar Azam, who led the way, as well as to Rizwan’s brilliant performances. [and] Shaheen Afridi, “Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of himself watching the fierce game, he added: “The nation is proud of you all.”

The army chief of staff, General Jawed Qamar Bajwa, also expressed his wishes for the team. The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson wrote on Twitter: “SFOC congratulates the Pakistan cricket team for their outstanding performance and complete victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup match.

“The Pakistan cricket team made us all proud.”

Using his official Twitter account, PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also congratulated the team.

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar was ecstatic and praised Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also took to his Twitter to congratulate Pakistan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wrote: “Pakistan Zindabad”.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, congratulated the team and said: “Well done, the green team”.

Like other politicians, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar also congratulated the national team for winning the match against India.

“Well done Shaheeno, today was Pakistan Day,” he said.

