Turkish lira hits all-time high as Erdogan aims to expel foreign diplomats

The Turkish lira fell to a new high on Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was pursuing the expulsion of ten foreign ambassadors.

The besieged currency was trading at 9.738 per dollar at 11:45 am London time on Monday, hitting an all-time low of 9.82 per dollar earlier today.

Erdogan told a rally on Saturday that he had asked for “persona non grata” status to be spoke to ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries after demanding the release from prison of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The pound, having already hit a record high the week before after Turkey’s central bank cut its key interest rate despite rising inflation, will suffer more if Erdogan continues down this path, analysts have warned. It has fallen 24% against the dollar so far this year.

“If Erdogan’s threat were carried out, it would trigger the worst crisis between Turkey and the Western world since the AKP came to power in 2002,” Teneo co-chair Wolfango Piccoli wrote on Monday, saying reference to the president’s political party.

Observers note that the Foreign Ministry has yet to appear to carry out Erdogan’s instructions, as “none of the diplomats have been officially informed,” Piccoli wrote. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, responsible for enforcing the order, has yet to comment on the matter.

Erdogan’s comments reinforced fears of escalating tensions between the West and Turkey, hitting the already weak pound. Investors have long been concerned about the central bank’s lack of independence from Erdogan, who has said interest rates are “the devil” and has the unconventional belief that cutting them will reduce the rate. inflation, contrary to what most economists say.

If the ambassadors were to be kicked out, “the lack of a Western diplomatic representative in Ankara will hurt Erdogan,” said Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management. “The Ten will reduce interaction with Erdogan’s regime and investments in Turkey will suffer.”

The 10 countries whose ambassadors were targeted by Erdogan, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the Netherlands represent the half of Turkey’s top 10 trading partners. The group also includes seven NATO members and six EU members.

“It goes without saying that the beleaguered Turkish lira will come under intense pressure, having reached several records in the past week,” added Piccoli de Teneo.