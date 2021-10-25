Boris Johnson admits he is “very worried that everything will go wrong” and that leaders may NOT reach a global COP26 deal





4 BORIS Johnson admitted today he was “very worried” about his critical climate change summit – and that he was “touch and go” if a global green deal could be reached. With just six days until world leaders gather in Glasgow for the historic COP26 conference, it has poured cold water on expectations that they will come together and secure a major historic deal. 4 Boris and WWF CEO Tanya Steele today answered children’s questions on climate change and COP26 Credit: steve back The Prime Minister hosted a children’s press conference this morning with children before bringing everyone together next week to try to meet tough climate goals. But he warned, “It’s going to be very, very hard.” “I am very worried because it could go wrong and we may not get the deals we need. “It’s touch and go… it’s very, very far from clear that we’re going to get the progress we need.” The Prime Minister’s pessimism over what is billed as the most important climate change conference in a generation comes just days after The Sun revealed that climate chief Alok Sharma was reportedly angry with him for having set expectations too high for the Glasgow summit. Boris will rally world leaders to phase out coal, gasoline and diesel cars, plant more trees and sign up to ambitious new green goals to reduce their own dirty carbon emissions. He said today that “we need as many people as possible” to play their part and insisted that “peer pressure” at the UN summit could force action. The PM also took advantage of the press conference to say: Recycling plastic “doesn’t work” and the British must stop using it altogether.

He joked that people worried about the planet should rebalance the balance with nature by feeding people instead of animals.

He backed lab-grown meat, saying it would taste exactly the same as a hamburger in the future and that was the way to go.

He slapped new coal mines saying he didn’t want to support them – as local chiefs examine new one in Cumbria At an action-packed event at No9 Downing Street, the Prime Minister said earlier that contrary to popular belief, “recycling is not the answer” to taking care of the planet. Instead, he lashed out at Coca Cola and other big plastic polluters for not changing the way they save the world. He said: “Coca-Cola, for example, and others, who are responsible for producing huge amounts of plastic, and we have to get away from it and we have to find other ways to package and sell. our products. “ Mr Johnson said: “Recycling is not the answer. Recycling… that is not starting to solve the problem.” He said “the only answer” was “we all need to reduce our use of plastic”. Appearing alongside Mr Johnson, WWF UK Managing Director Tanya Steele said: ‘We have to reduce, we have to reuse – I think we have to do some recycling, PM, and have a system to do it . “ COP26 kicks off Sunday in Glasgow PM’s colorful COP Nature Rebalancing Jokes: “We Could Feed Some Humans With Animals.”

Gaffes that “recycling doesn’t work”

On the nation’s future diet … “Maybe we’ll all live on yogurt and seaweed.”

On the nation's future diet … "Maybe we'll all live on yogurt and seaweed."

To get cows to reduce their methane gas: we need to encourage cows to stop burping. " And he joked about feeding people animals: "I think we have to bring nature back … Our planet, 97% of the mass of mammals on this planet are humans and our animals, our pets. . "Only 3% is left for nature." The Prime Minister said it was "so sad" and added: "We could feed some humans animals". But Ms Steele replied: "We could vote later and ask if there are any candidates." The prime minister is under pressure to prevent the opening of a new coal mine in Cumbria – which ministers have ordered a review. But a decision isn't due for months – long after the climate change summit where Boris tells the world they must stop using coal for electricity. When asked if he would continue to support the creation of new coal mines in the UK, the Prime Minister said: 'We do not want to support new coal mines, but what we want to do, c 'is continuing our progress towards a zero carbon future. " Today, The Sun is launching a Green Team Week ahead of next week's big climate summit. Passionate environmentalist PrinceCharles, 72, explains how we can each do our part to help the planet with an article today.

