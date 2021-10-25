Game in pakistan





What has been considered routine across the world is making headlines in Pakistan. Military appointments rarely receive media coverage or are as controversial as in the case of Pakistan. For over a week, the Pakistani media has been buzzing with talk about a possible collapse of the hybrid government (as they call it). Hybrid implies that Rawalpindi decides, Islamabad implements. Every Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is no different, proudly states that the military and she / he are on the same page, although they may be on similar pages in different books. This statement stands until the Prime Minister is overthrown, after which the military becomes the enemy.

Never has a Pakistani prime minister challenged an army decision and got away with it, an act Imran Khan is attempting to do. The interrogation of the army chief invariably occurs during the second half of the prime minister’s tenure, when trust levels rise. Each MP appoints an army leader of their choice, who ultimately becomes their sworn enemy and removes them from power.

At the center of the current military-political divide is the appointment of the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency, the ISI. DG ISI is the internal manipulator of politicians, political parties and religious groups, which can threaten incumbent governments, in addition to controlling terrorist groups operating from the outside. It also indirectly controls the media and the courts. This makes the individual the second most powerful person in Pakistan after the army chief. Under Pakistani law, DG ISI, a general rank officer, is supposed to function under the Prime Minister, although he operates under the direction of the Chief of the Army. Although he must be chosen by the PM, this policy is never followed. The PM is only a stamp to sign the choice of the chief of the army.

The current DG ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, had, according to the army chief, exceeded his mandate by going to Kabul without an order and by creating a government led by Haqqani, which no nation is willing to recognize or support. This pushed Pakistan back and worsened its ties with important allies, including the United States. Growing internal instability in Afghanistan, due to a lack of global support and recognition, is spreading across the Durand Line to Pakistan. There were other reasons as well which had led the top military officers to suspect Hameed’s intentions. Chief among them was his growing closeness to Imran Khan, which created doubts about his intentions to become the next army chief.

Legally, Hameed is said to be in contention to be named the next army chief in the event that General Bajwa retires in accordance with the October 2022 plan without requesting another extension, and therefore needs to command a corps. Using this pretext, the army transferred him to the command of the Peshawar Corps and appointed Lieutenant-General Anjum to replace him.

Imran refused to sign the letter of appointment, which repeatedly led to discussing the matter with General Bajwa. It should be remembered that the last time a PM (Benazir Bhutto) appointed an ISI DG against the will of the army, she was removed from her post. Such is the concern in Pakistan over the growing politico-military divide that its stock market has fallen by more than 600 points and Imran Khan has had to speak to his PTI party’s grassroots group to confirm that the divide has been resolved. Rumors say Imran wants Hameed to continue for personal reasons.

For Imran, his second term depends largely on maintaining Hameed as CEO ISI. Hameed had orchestrated his last election, pushed opponents of Imrans into oblivion and manipulated hard-line religious groups for the prime minister’s benefit. Most of the small political parties supporting the very slim majority of Imran are remotely controlled by Faiz. Faiz was also reprimanded by the Pakistani Supreme Court and high courts. The Supreme Court did so for its signing of a deal to end the TLP strike in 2017, displaying military interference in political affairs and the High Court for trying to influence proceedings. judicial. Obviously, all of these actions were in favor of Imran.

The worst-kept secret in Islamabad is that Imran relies on the decisions of his diviner wife to know who and when to choose a person for a key position. In the Hameeds case, Imran was advised to continue with him for a period of time, even until the election. Without Hameed, with whom Imran is close, his chances of re-election are uncertain. Moreover, Imran suspects that this change by Bajwa is to ensure his ouster. The other factor is that this may be the first Pakistani government that has turned its foreign and domestic policy over to the military and is happy to do whatever it wants. This control over Imran made the army chief overconfident, which led him to order transfers even before they were signed by the prime minister.

Pakistani ministers, led by their Information Minister Fawad Choudhary, made multiple public appearances to assure the nation and party workers that the dispute is settled for now and that an appointment will be made soon. The delay in signing the approval has blocked all high-level postings in the military for the time being. Hameed hasn’t left his chair yet, blocking the entire chain of motion. In Pakistan, the expectation is to see who blinks first. General Bajwa has already said that with three retirements this month, approvals cannot be delayed. If Imran rejects Anjum’s appointment, it implies that he challenges the decision of his mentor, Bajwa, which cannot be allowed. In case, he obediently signed the order, then he would no longer have a standing position and would be taken to the cleaners by the opposition. A catch-22 situation.

Bajwa played his cards based on the belief that Imran is his puppet and that he would make his offer. However, he did not take into account Imrans’ belief in the supernatural and his inherent fear of being rejected. If Bajwa backed down, he would face the wrath of his own hierarchy. The game, although short, is launched.

The writer is a retired Indian Army major-general.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/opinion/game-on-in-pakistan-1503020588.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos