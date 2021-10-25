Creatd announces second NFT drop: Trump photographs





The one-of-a-kind NFT is brought to the OG Gallery via the OpenSea platform and features three candid images of a young Donald Trump, captured as he signs a model’s chest, surrounded by a crowd at the ‘a large formal gala. . The asking price for the Trump NFT photo is 240 ETH and includes the original high resolution JPG of the photograph, as well as a full scale 1/1 print of the photograph in a gold frame, all authenticated by the team at conservation OG Collection.

This is the first time that the Company has made these historic images available for sale, although their existence has long been publicized, including in articles in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and other national publications. The unique story of ‘Donald Trump Pictures’ has already been told by Frommer in a story posted on Vocal.

Frommer commented, “They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and Trump’s photographs are no exception. To learn more about the decline and the evolution of Creatd’s NFT strategy, read my last article on Vocal. “

To view the newly listed NFT, available now for purchase, please visit the OG Gallery site.

The company’s first drop of NFT art ended last month, with all six featured works sold, including one that Frommer personally purchased. Creatd intends to continue releasing unique NFTs as it works diligently to build a larger platform, to serve both its extensive library of assets and potential collaborations with creators of. its entire ecosystem.

Laurie Weisberg, co-CEO of Creatd, commented: “These images represent an opportunity to inspire conversation and debate perspectives, from sharing light jokes to fiery political judgments. On a broader level, today’s post ‘hui reinforces the vision of the Creatd team, to continue to explore the NFT space and capitalize on the economic opportunities it can foster for the designer community. ”

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a technology company focused on the creators and parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs and brands through technology and partnership.

Forward-looking statements

All statements that are not historical fact and that express or involve discussions regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated by use words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected”, “will continue”, “is expected”, “estimated”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” and ” projects “) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described in this document could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. so that actual results differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we assume no obligation to update a forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unforeseen events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict all of them. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each of these factors on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the results. forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

