Politics
Xi Jinping tells UN China will keep world peace, does not mention Taiwan
President Xi Jinping on Monday vowed that China will always maintain world peace, even though he failed to mention growing tensions with Taiwan in a speech marking the 50th anniversary of the country’s return to the United Nations.
Xi called for greater global cooperation on issues of regional conflicts, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.
“China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism,” he said, adding that countries should vigorously defend peace, development, l equity, justice, democracy and freedom.
Beijing was a founding member of the UN and one of the five permanent members of the UNSC before being blocked by the United States to retain its seat until 1971.
Xi called the decision to restore all rights of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations as a victory for the Chinese people and a victory for the peoples of the world.
China will remain committed to the path of multilateralism and will always be a defender of international order, he added.
But the president did not mention Taiwan despite concerns expressed by the United States and other countries as Beijing escalated its military intimidation against autonomous democracy.
China sent a record number of warplanes to Taiwan’s air defense zone, forcing the island nation to sound the alarm and seek UN help in what Taipei has called the worst tensions since over 40 years.
Taiwan also accuses China of preventing Taiwanese envoys from attending conferences of specialized UN agencies, which has kept the nation away from access to international cooperation in fields like medical science.
Taiwan held a seat in the UN under the title Republic of China, but the island nation was expelled in 1971 after China was recognized as the sole representative under UN resolution 2758.
Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry reiterated a call for the UN to allow its “meaningful participation,” adding that the island had never been part of the People’s Republic and that its government did not have the power. right to represent the island people.
Taiwan recognizes itself as a free and independent country but China regards it as its separatist province which will unify China, by force if necessary.
Without naming the United States, Xi appeared to target the country by saying: International rules can only be set by the 193 UN member states together, not by individual countries or blocks of countries. International rules must be observed by the 193 UN member states, and there are and should not be exceptions.
As Beijing and Washington remained embroiled in a lingering trade war, senior U.S. State Department diplomats met with Taiwanese Foreign Ministry officials on Friday, ahead of Mr. Xis’ speech, by video conference to discuss the issue. Taipeis’ participation in the UN and other international forums.
State Department official Rick Waters has denounced China for abusing its status at the UN. Waters accused China of abusing UN Resolution 2758 to prevent Taiwan from participating in the UN, according to the semi-official Central News Agency in Taiwan.
In response to the comments, the Chinese Embassy in the United States responded to the statements, calling them a serious provocation against China and very misleading.
This is a serious political provocation towards China and a malicious distortion of international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations, ”the statement said.
US President Joe Biden said yes when asked if his administration would support Taiwan in a CNN town hall Thursday.
I don’t want a cold war with China – I just want to make China understand that we are not going to back down, we are not going to change any of our views, “Biden told the host Anderson Cooper in Baltimore.
