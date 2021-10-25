Babar’s squad make Pakistan proud after long-awaited victory over India





Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – Super 12 – Group 2 – India v Pakistan – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 24, 2021 Pakistani Babar Azam in action REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

October 25 (Reuters) – People took to the streets and set off firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan’s first victory over Indian rivals in the World Cup on Sunday, with Prime Minister Imran Khan among those saluting the victory alongside Babar Azam.

Before the Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai, Pakistan had never beaten its neighbors in 12 previous encounters in a world tournament, but ended that drought with a landslide 10 wicket victory.

“Congratulations to the Pakistani team and in particular to Babar Azam who led forward, as well as to the brilliant performances of (Mohammad) Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi”, wrote Pakistani Prime Minister Khan, himself a former captain. World Cup winner, on Twitter. .

“The nation is proud of you all.”

Afridi’s three wickets restricted India’s total as Babar and his opening partner Rizwan propelled Pakistan to the 152-point goal with 13 balls left.

Cricket in Pakistan was hit hard last month when New Zealand cut its tour short citing security concerns with England following suit.

The decisions are likely to hamper the country’s efforts to persuade top teams to tour and have infuriated Pakistani players.

The chief of the cricket council, Ramiz Raja, had asked the players to channel their anger at the tournament and they responded superbly.

“This is the first, the most magnificent, but remember the journey has only just begun… such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for giving us this moment to treasure,” Raja said on Twitter. .

Former Indian players also praised Pakistan but backed their team to bounce back and compete for a place in the semi-finals.

“I’m sure they will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger. But I have to congratulate Pakistan on their brilliant victory. They were a better team today,” said Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian spinner.

“India has a lot of work ahead of them, but they have the pedigree to bounce back quickly,” said former hitter VVS Laxman.

Report by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; edited by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

