Who could challenge Donald Trump in the Republican Party for the presidential election in 2024?





Since losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and continually and falsely claiming electoral fraud, Donald Trump has often been associated with the preparation of another campaign for President of the United States. from America.

Questions began to emerge over who could challenge Trump in a Republican primary while challenging Biden (there is no confirmation that he will run for a second term) or another Democratic candidate – likely current Vice President Kamila Harris – during a general election.

Background

To most Republicans, this seems like a balance between not angering Trump and his base, while at least showing some signs of more traditional Republican values ​​- at least in terms of politics.

Generally speaking, when a ruling Republican angers Trump, he’ll put his weight behind a leading candidate in their next election – meaning they’ll have to beat another Republican at the party state level before. to run for an election against a Democrat.

This is exactly what happened to Liz Cheney, a fashionable Republican and conservative from Wyoming, who is also the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Trump backed Harriet Hageman for Cheney’s seat in Congress and this immediately resulted in campaign donations from Hageman, including tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who donated the maximum allowed of $ 5,800.

Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, speaks at a business meeting of the Special Committee to Investigate the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, USA , Tuesday October 19, 2021. The riot on the 6th at the United States Capitol intensifies its legal clash with Steve Bannon with a vote recommending that the entire House consider him criminal contempt for ignoring a subpoena of Congress. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Indeed, Cheney voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump after the Jan.6 uprising, along with nine other Republicans – when there are 211 in the House of Representatives.

Trump’s likely challengers

With that in mind, it’s been a balancing act for those gauging interest in a notoriously expensive and potentially embarrassing White House race.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made his feelings known by running for the top office and was Trump’s first choice to be his vice president, but he was reportedly dissuaded by his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, who has an affair with Christie after suing his father while he was New Jersey attorney general in 2004, which earned him a prison sentence. Trump went with Pence, but Christie remained loyal, helping Trump in his preparations for the election debate against Joe Biden.

Current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis remains a popular party figure, initially lauded by those who oppose restrictions imposed after refusing to shut down Florida for an extended period amid the pandemic and pre-vaccine. DeSantis is asking that the federal-level requirements of the Biden administration for government employees who are masked, vaccinated or undergo regular Covid testing be rescinded. He is a strong supporter of Trump and refuses to say whether he will receive a booster after announcing he was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April.

Nikki Hayley is the former governor of South Carolina and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, appointed by then President Trump. Hayley initially sharply criticized Trump after January 6, particularly his treatment of Mike Pence, expressing disgust and saying the former president “had lost whatever sort of political viability he was going to have.” Her tone changed more recently where she called Trump “a friend” and said she wouldn’t be running until 2024 after consulting him. Hayley certainly appears on the surface as someone who could bring a radicalized Republican Party back to the center, but that would only be if Trump decided not to run again.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Hayley chats with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (R) ahead of the annual meeting of the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at the White House in Washington, DC on October 11, 2018. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP via Getty Images)

There are others who are seen as contenders to challenge Trump in a primary, including Senator Mitt Romney who has repeatedly resisted Trump despite the fallout. Romney had previously run for president in 2012 against incumbent President Barack Obama, who was always going to be difficult to win. He has made it clear that he believes Trump will win a Republican primary, more as a warning to other members of his party.

Others, like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, are trying to position themselves as potential vice presidential candidates on a Trump ticket by publicly and continuously supporting him.

The 2022 midterm elections will be hugely revealing, with Democrats holding a slim majority in the Senate and a vulnerable majority in Congress. If the two are sent back to Republicans, Joe Biden’s life will become more difficult as he tries to adopt more liberal policies and reflects on what 2024 has in store.

Read more related articles Read more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buzz.ie/news/world-news/who-could-challenge-donald-trump-25293564 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos