Erdogan from Turkey expels ambassadors. Military coup in Sudan.

Here is today Foreign police in short: the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan orders the expulsion of ten Western ambassadors, a military coup in Sudan, and the world this week.

Erdogan orders US, French and German ambassadors to exit



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to open a deep rift with the West over the weekend by ordering the expulsion of ambassadors from ten countries, including the United States, France and Germany.

Although the ambassadors have yet to officially leave Turkey, Erdogan seems furious at calls from the ten countries last week to release Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist jailed since 2017 on suspicion of having helped fund the protests in the country. Gezi park from 2013 and 2016 coup attempt.

Kavala has never been convicted of a crime and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has requested his release since 2019, issuing a decision that his detention is politically motivated and constitutes a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights. Despite being a member of the ECHR, Turkey has never recognized the court’s decision.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has derided Erdogans’ announcement as a diversionary tactic. “The reason for these measures is not to protect national interests but to create artificial reasons for the ruin of the economy, he wrote on Twitter.

Steven Cook, Middle East expert at the Council on Foreign Relations and columnist at Foreign police, told Morning Brief that there are two good reasons to believe that Erdogan means what he says: the first being that the Turkish economy has been deteriorating for months; it is simply too late to use the distraction.

Second, and more importantly, Erdogan views any attempt at foreign interference in the Kavalas affair as an attack on Turkey’s sovereignty, especially when it comes to politically sensitive issues like Gezi Park and the attempt to 2016 coup. That’s a big deal, says Cook.

Although Turkey was one of the few major economies to grow in 2021, increasing by almost 20% in the second quarter of 2021, this good news was undermined by high inflation and a plummeting currency.

Inflation is currently running at around 20 percent this year, while the Turkish lira hit all-time lows last week, hitting a value of 9.47 against the dollar, a decrease of 22 percent this year only.

Turkey’s monetary policy has been criticized as illogical and too close to Erdogan’s unorthodox thinking. While central banks around the world are considering raising interest rates to curb inflation, Turkey has instead cut its interest rate, cutting it by two percentage points last week.

As the economy struggles, public opinion appears to be turning against the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP). Recent polls only show a third of voters would support the AKP in an election, up from 42% in the 2018 election.

With new presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled before 2023, the Turkish opposition seeks to capitalize on discontent. In what is becoming a common tactic to dislodge strongmen, Turkey will follow the example of the Czech Republic and Hungary by presenting a single candidate for the presidency among the six parties of the opposition alliance. CHP Kilicdaroglu seems most likely to lead this challenge, according to the latest polls.

The expulsion of the ambassadors is unlikely to be the latest inflammatory diplomatic move. Erdogan will have many more opportunities to scapegoat the West, with an audience ready and willing to seize it. Assaulting the West, especially the United States, is a winning political strategy in Turkey, Cook said.

At Tuesday October 26 EU energy ministers gather for an extraordinary meeting to discuss rising energy prices across the continent.

Japanese Princess Mako marries Kei Komuro. They plan to live in the United States.

Saudi Arabia hosts the annual conference of the Future Investment Initiative, dubbed Davos in the Desert. “

Canada’s new cabinet is sworn in following the September election.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit kicks off in Brunei.

At Wednesday October 27, Iran welcomes the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan for a summit on Afghanistan.

Friday, October 29, US President Joe Biden meets Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The UN Secretary General discusses the annual report of the UN Human Rights Council.

At Saturday October 30, Italy hosts the annual G-20 summit in Rome.

At Sunday October 31, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) begins in Glasgow and will run until 12 November. Joe Biden is expected to attend in person, unlike Chinese Presidents Xi Jinping and Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin.

Japan is holding national elections for its House of Representatives, with new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hoping to guide his Liberal Democratic Party to victory.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits Ireland.

What followed today Coup in Sudan.Sudan military appears for launching a coup, detaining civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials overnight. A declaration the country’s Information Ministry said “joint military forces” had arrested the civilian leaders and had been detained in “an unidentified location”. The move comes in the wake of disagreements between military members of the Sovereign Transitional Council and their civilian counterparts, which have led to large rival protests. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy to the Horn of Africa, has tried to mediate between military and civilian leaders in recent days and said on Monday he was “deeply alarmed” by reports of a coup. “This would be contrary to the Constitutional Declaration and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and is completely unacceptable,” he said. notedUK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Robert Fairweather called the arrests “a betrayal of the revolution, the transition and the Sudanese people”. Crowds of anti-military protesters converged in Khartoum as social media posts show many people marching on Khartoums Africa Street towards the center of the city.

Kerry in Riyadh. US climate envoy John Kerry is in Saudi Arabia today to attend the Middle East Green Initiative summit in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday it will pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, a longer time frame than Russia and China also adopted. The kingdom’s commitment is complicated by its status as a major oil exporter, a fact that does not figure in the calculations of national emissions.

Terror in Kampala. ISIS has claimed responsibility for a restaurant bombing Sunday in the Ugandan capital Kampala. The attack killed one person and injured three others. The Islamic State recognized for the first time operating in Uganda in April 2019. The leader of the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist rebel group, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2016.

US-Palestinian relations. Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll questioned the US plan to reopen a Palestinian-focused diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, saying in a television interview that he had good reason believe that the initiative would not go ahead. Speaking alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was moving forward with the plan.

Ethiopia Air War. A weeklong air campaign against the forces of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) continued Sunday, the Ethiopian government confirmed, with strikes against two targets in the west and north of the Tigray region. A government spokesperson said a strike targeted a training center for illegal TPLF recruits, while the TPLF claimed the strike hit near a hospital. “The government gives the impression that the entire Tigray region is a training center,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told Reuters.



Climate report. UN agencies are launching two key climate change reports today, less than a week from the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will publish its assessment of national carbon reduction targets, while the World Meteorological Organization publishes its annual greenhouse gas bulletin, measuring atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide in the past. year.

The number of elephants born defenseless increases in areas with large amounts of ivory poaching, researchers in Mozambique have found, suggesting much faster evolutionary adaptation to human behavior among species than previously thought. The study, published in the journal Science, examined natural selection among a population of elephants in Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park over a 15-year period after the country’s civil war, in which 90 percent of the country’s elephants were killed as the ivory has become a source of funding for both parties.

Researchers have already noticed a change in elephant feeding behavior, with the animals preferring a grass-to-bark diet that they can no longer scratch trees.