Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed calls on Pakistan cricket teams to defeat Indian team as Islamic world victory





The Pakistani cricket team won a landslide victory over its Indian counterpart on Sunday (October 24th) in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament.

The Pakistani team led by Babar Azam beat the Indian team led by Virat Kohli by 10 wickets.

Shortly after the match, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed posted a video statement on his verified Twitter account congratulating the entire Islamic world on the victory (saari aalam-e-Islam ko fateh mubarak) .

Minutes before the start of the match, the minister told the media on camera that Pakistanis are filled with passion for the match as they are aware of what is happening to Muslims in India.

Like many in the highest Pakistani political circles, Sheikh Rasheed is known for his anti-Hindu views.

Last year, he threatened nuclear war against India, but not without declaring that the weapons would be designed in such a way as to save Indian Muslims from attack.

In February 2019, barely an hour after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan officially absolved his country of any involvement in the deadly terrorist attack on Pulwama, Sheikh Rasheed launched a community rant against India and Hindus, threatening of nuclear war and declaring that no bells were ringing in Hindu temples.

If someone looks at Pakistan with an evil eye, their eye will be gouged out, and then no grass will grow, no birds will chirp, and no bells will ring in temples, for Pakistan is that stronghold of Muslims that the Muslims of the world whole more watching, said the minister in a video uploaded by him. (You can watch the video here.)

Far from being slowed down, Rasheed, then Minister of Railways, continued in the same vein on February 28, 2019, in his speech to the Pakistani parliament where he opposed the release of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Rasheed called on all Muslims to join the Jihad. Jihad is obligatory in Islam. If a Muslim does not do Jihad, he is no longer a Muslim, he said.

In the video, Rasheed said that not only our 22 million Muslims but 30 million Muslims on your [Indian] side too would stand against you [Modi] in the name of Islam.

