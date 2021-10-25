Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infra mission in Varanasi





The aim of PMASBY is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in intensive care facilities and primary care in urban and rural areas.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi launches “PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and Operational Guidelines Release”. pic.twitter.com/dA0rHJyhDO ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 25 October 2021 PMASBY will be one of the largest Pan-Indian health infrastructure strengthening programs and will complement the National Health Mission. Its aim is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in intensive care facilities and primary care in urban and rural areas. Earlier today, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated nine medical schools in Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The medical schools were built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore and are located in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. “With the creation of nine new medical schools, around two thousand five hundred new beds have been created, new employment opportunities have been created. Purvanchal will now be the new medical center in the country,” the Prime Minister said at the meeting. ‘an address to a rally. . #LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech in Bhojpuri at the inauguration of nine medical schools in Siddharthnagar. pic.twitter.com/gGIet0tfaw ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 25 October 2021 Addressing a public meeting in Siddharthnagar. https://t.co/LDnCxX9Flb Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 25 October 2021 Objective of PMASBY He added that the goal of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in intensive care facilities and primary care in urban and rural areas. It will provide support to 17,788 rural health and wellness centers in 10 priority states. In addition, 11,024 urban health and wellness centers will be established in all states. Intensive care services will be available in all districts of the country with more than five lakh inhabitants, through exclusive intensive care hospital blocks, while the other districts will be covered by referral services. People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public health system through a network of laboratories across the country. Integrated public health laboratories will be set up in all districts. Under PMASBY, one national institution for one health, four new national institutes of virology, one regional research platform for the WHO South-East Asia region, nine biosafety level III laboratories, five new regional national disease control centers will be established. PMASBY aims to build a computerized disease surveillance system by developing a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels, in metropolitan areas. The integrated health information portal will be extended to all states / UTs to connect all public health laboratories. PMASBY also aims to operationalize 17 new public health units and strengthen 33 existing public health units at points of entry, to effectively detect, investigate, prevent and combat public health emergencies and epidemics. It will also work to build front-line health personnel trained to respond to any public health emergency. Reinforcementpublic health infrastructure Nine medical schools to be inaugurated are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts. district / referral hospitals “and Jaunpur Medical University have been made operational by the state government with its own resources. Under the centrally sponsored program, preference is given to underserved, backward and ambitious districts. The program aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographic imbalance in the distribution of medical schools and make efficient use of the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. In three phases of the program, 157 new medical schools have been approved across the country, of which 63 medical schools are already operational. With cheese starters

