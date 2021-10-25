Global rules can’t be written by individual countries: Chinese President Xi Jinping attacks US





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that international law with the UN at its core should be observed by all countries without exception and that global rules cannot be written by individual countries, in a veiled attack on states. United. We must resolutely defend the authority and reputation of the United Nations and work together to practice true multilateralism, Xi said here at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China’s legal seat at the UN. and its inclusion. as a permanent member of the UN Security Council with veto power. “Countries must defend the international system with the United Nations at its center, the international order supported by international law and the fundamental norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” said Mr. Xi. In a veiled attack on the United States and its allies, Xi said that “international rules can only be established by the 193 UN member states together, not by individual countries or blocks of countries. “” International rules must be respected. by the 193 member states of the United Nations, and there are and should not be any exceptions. Countries should respect the United Nations, take good care of the United Nations family, refrain from exploiting the Organization, let alone abandon it as it pleases, and ensure that the United Nations still plays a role. more positive in the advancement of the noble cause of peace and humanity. development, he said.

Relations between the United States and China are at an all-time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter showdown over a variety of issues, including trade, Beijing’s aggressive military measures in the contested South China Sea, and human rights in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region. Xi said the Chinese people have always supported the authority and sanctity of the UN and practiced multilateralism, and China’s cooperation with the UN has steadily deepened over the past 50 years. He said China had faithfully fulfilled its responsibility and mission as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, remained true to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and upheld the central role. of the United Nations in international affairs. China has actively championed the political settlement of disputes by peaceful means, Xi said, adding that it has sent more than 50,000 peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping operations, and is now the second largest financial contributor to both the UN and its peacekeeping operations. He said the international community should step up cooperation and work together to address the various global challenges and issues facing humanity. The international community is facing regional disputes as well as global issues such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity, Xi said. “Only with more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral mechanisms and more active regional cooperation can these problems be tackled effectively,” he said.

