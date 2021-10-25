PM Modi launches PMASBY health program in Varanasi, slams Oppn Fir not focusing on health care





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his constituency in Varanasi ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and launched Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission worth Rs 64 180 crore, to strengthen the health care infrastructure across the country. In a statement, PMO said Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) would be one of the largest Pan-Indian health infrastructure strengthening programs and would be added to the National Health Mission. Read also | ‘Purvanchal imbued with new hope’: PM Modi on launching 9 medical schools in Siddharthnagar Key points from Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Varanasi: Prime Minister Modi focused on achieving India’s feat of 100 Cr vaccines in the country and said: “In its fight against the Corona pandemic, the country has taken an important step by administering 100 Cr vaccine doses. With the blessing of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga, and the confidence of the people of Kashi, the campaign for the ‘Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine’ is proceeding successfully. “

Striking at previous governments and opposition parties, Prime Minister Modi said that for a long time after independence, little attention was paid to health and healthcare facilities. The people who have long ruled the nation have kept the health care system devoid of facilities instead of facilitating its development, but things have changed in the NDA regime, especially when there is a twin-engine government like the ‘Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi also focused on the fact that rural India lacked basic medical facilities in previous governments. Prime Minister Modi said: “The villages did not have hospitals or doctors in the hospitals. The block hospitals did not have testing facilities, if the test reports came in there was doubt. The higher level hospitals led to surgery for serious illnesses but the hospitals did not have surgical facilities.

The Prime Minister further congratulated the Hindu University of Banaras for providing excellent opportunities for young people in all fields. Prime Minister Modi said, “If Kashi has seen another great achievement in recent years, it is BHU’s progression towards excellence. Today, from technology to healthcare, there are many opportunities offered by BHU. Young people across the country are choosing BHU. for higher education.

Prime Minister Modi said: “The rapid pace with which new medical schools are being established in UP will have a positive impact on the number of medical seats and doctors. Due to the larger number of seats, children of poor parents can now also dream of becoming a doctor and achieve it. “ What is the PMASBY diet? Its aim is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in intensive care facilities and primary care in urban and rural areas. Under PMASBY, one national health institution, four new national virology institutes, one regional research platform for the WHO Southeast Asia region, nine level III biosafety laboratories , five new regional national disease control centers will be established, the PMO said. The PMASBY program was announced in the budget speech for fiscal year 21-22, for an expenditure of approximately Rs 64,180 crore over six years (until fiscal year 25-26) and will be added to the Mission national health, according to information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine medical schools in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar. The nine faculties of medicine are located in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. This was PM Modi’s second visit to UP in a week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week inaugurated Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Kushinagar, about 320 km from the state capital, Lucknow, is the final resting place of the Buddha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for Rajkiya Medical College in Kushinagar.

