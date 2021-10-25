Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi inaugurates 9 new medical colleges in UP built at cost of Rs 2,329 crore

Published

42 seconds ago

on

By


Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Nine Faculties of Medicine in Siddharthnagar, UP October 25, 2021 | Twitter / @ BJP4UP

Text size:

Siddharthnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical schools in Uttar Pradesh, boosting the state’s medical infrastructure.

Modi inaugurated medical schools virtually from Siddharthnagar.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical schools are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

While eight faculties of medicine were sanctioned as part of a program funded by the central administration for the creation of new faculties of medicine attached to district or referral hospitals, that of Jaunpur was made functional by the government. state through its own resources.

Under the central scheme, preference is given to backward and ambitious neighborhoods.

The program aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographic imbalance in the distribution of medical schools and make efficient use of the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

In three phases of the program, 157 new medical schools have been approved across the country, of which 63 medical schools are already operational.

Read also : PM Modi will meet with 7 Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers today

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://theprint.in/india/pm-modi-inaugurates-9-new-medical-colleges-in-up-built-at-rs-2329-crore-cost/756148/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article