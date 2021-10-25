Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin to snub COP26





The Chinese and Russian leaders have said they will not attend this week’s COP26 climate change summit.

Their absence can make it more difficult for others to secure large commitments to reduce emissions.

China emits around 28% of global CO2 emissions, while Russia emits around 5%. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin are expected to snub this week’s COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. Their absence is particularly significant given their countries’ contributions to global emissions, with China producing around 28% and Russia 5% of global CO2 production. The Kremlin confirmed last week that Putin would not travel to Scotland for the summit, while China is considering sending its special envoy on climate change instead. The Times newspaper reported Last week that Johnson had been informed that Xi would not be present in person. Other world leaders at the summit may have a harder time securing a landmark climate change deal without Xi and Putin. Host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking support from other world leaders to embark on a radical plan to tackle climate change. Xi has not left China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported, choosing instead to attend the summits by video link. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would “unfortunately” not be flying to Glasgow, but said climate change was “one of the most important priorities of our foreign policy”. AFP reported. COP26 (@ COP26) 25 October 2021 China emits nearly 28% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to Our Data World, more than any other country. The figure grew rapidly as the country’s expanding economy industrialized. Russia emits around 5% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to Our Data World the fourth highest in the world behind China, the United States and India. US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plan to attend the summit, as well as at least a dozen other national leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/china-xi-and-russia-putin-snubbing-cop26-2021-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos