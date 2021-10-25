London must remain open for business, bosses urge Boris Johnson





THE London business leaders have pleaded with Boris Johnson to take whatever action is necessary to avert the disaster of a new work-from-home order that cripples the capital’s economic recovery as Christmas approaches. This has stirred fear in businesses in the West End and the City, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors, which are just starting to see activity levels finally move closer to normal. before the pandemic. Employers say they would prefer to see mask wear enforced on public transport, a scaling up of the school vaccination program and a faster rollout of booster shots to avoid work-from-home advice. Catherine McGuinness, City of London Corporation policy chairperson, said: The streets of Square Miles are once again bustling and it is common to see queues exiting cafes and restaurants as people have lunch or dinner. meet after work. READ MORE A return to work from home would delay this and be extremely disappointing. Of course, the virus has not gone away, but we can learn to live with it better. Other countries are handling this. Everyone should act responsibly, get vaccinated and any booster as soon as possible, wear masks in crowded spaces, and get tested regularly. It is essential for London’s economy to thrive to support a strong, sustainable recovery and help pay for the large amount of support provided since the start of the pandemic. Jace Tyrrell, Managing Director of the New West End Company, said: Confidence is just starting to build, we had just seen 70% of West End footfall for a full week for the first time since the start of the pandemic . But all this remains so fragile and precarious. The balance sheets are still absolutely failing. We need our office workers to come back and do what they do best as Christmas approaches, but the government needs to reinforce the message on the masks. Restaurateur Leonid Shutov, who will reopen Bob Bob Ricard in the Citys Cheesegrater building on Tuesday after more than 18 months of closure, said: Any measure like working from home would be absolutely disastrous, we have to learn to live with the virus. We would like anything and everything to be done to make it safe for society and especially the most vulnerable who avoid having to shut down society and life itself. We can live with sensible rules, regulations and requirements, what we cannot live with is if London closes for another year. How could we survive, how could we provide the jobs we need? Health Secretary Sajid Javid played down concerns about an imminent activation of Plan B after the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 per day fell below 40,000 yesterday. The current facts are that we don’t think the data is forcing us to switch to Plan B, he told LBC Radio. Pressed to find out if he thinks Christmas is safe, he said: As long as we’re doing what we all need to do, everyone has a role to play in that regard. We all want a fantastic Christmas and we can make sure of that by going out and getting the shot. He said people will be allowed to reserve, but not have, their booster injection for six months from their second dose, as part of measures to speed up the last round of injections. At the moment the reservation system does not allow you to book until you have reached six months and a week and I think that needs to be changed, and I was in the process of changing that, so I want to allow people to book early, he told ITVs. Hello Brittany. Mr Javid, left, also said he would wear a mask in the House of Commons on Budget Day on Wednesday because it would be crowded.

