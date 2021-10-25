Politics
The expulsion of diplomats by Erdogan seen as a political bet lowers the lira |
ANKARA – The Turkish lira fell to an all-time high on Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the weekend ordered the expulsion of ambassadors from ten countries, including Germany and the United States.
The emissaries had angered Anakara by calling for the release of the philanthropist and activist of Parisian origin Osman Kavala, imprisoned since 2017 without conviction.
The Turkish currency fell to 9.80 against the dollar before recovering slightly to 9.73 after 05:00 GMT, a decline of 1.3% from the previous day.
The lira has fallen about 24% against the dollar since the start of the year.
The currency had already suffered a terrible week after Turkey was placed on watch for failing to properly tackle money laundering and terrorist financing, as concerns grow over monetary policy and the bank’s interference central by Erdogan.
After sacking three central bank members this month, the bank cut its key rate from 18% to 16% on Thursday even as inflation climbed to nearly 20% in September.
In a joint statement on Oct. 18, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States said delays in the Kavalas case cast a shadow over Turkey’s democracy and the judiciary.
They were summoned the next day to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara.
On Saturday, the Turkish president then said he ordered the foreign minister to declare these ten ambassadors persona non grata as soon as possible, using a diplomatic term which is the first step before deportation.
There has been no official notification from Turkey yet.
An absence of Western diplomatic representatives in Ankara will hurt Erdogan, said Timothy Ash, economist at BlueBay Asset Management.
The expulsion of the ten will reduce interaction with Erdogan’s regime and investments in Turkey will suffer, he said in an email to clients.
national ramifications
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition CHP party, said Erdogan was quickly dragging the country over a precipice.
The reason for these measures is not to protect national interests but to create artificial reasons to ruin the economy, he said on Twitter.
We have seen this film before, said deputy leader of the IYI opposition party Yavuz Agiralioglu. Let us return immediately to our real agenda and to the fundamental problem of this country, the economic crisis.
Erdogan said the envoys did not respect Turkish justice and did not have the right to demand the release of Kavalas.
Sinan Ulgen, chairman of Istanbul-based think-tank Edam and former Turkish diplomat, said Erdogan’s timing was incongruous as Turkey sought to recalibrate its foreign policy away from episodes of tension in recent years.
I still hope Ankara doesn’t go through with it, he tweeted, calling the move unprecedented among NATO allies. The foreign policy establishment is working hard to find a more acceptable formula. But time is running out.
A diplomatic source said a decision could be made at Monday’s cabinet meeting and de-escalation was still possible. Erdogan has said he will meet with US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit next weekend in Rome.
Erdogan has dominated Turkish politics for two decades, but support for his ruling alliance eroded ahead of the elections scheduled for 2023, in part due to high inflation.
Emre Peker, of London-based consultancy Eurasia Group, said the threat of evictions at a time of economic hardship was reckless at best and a foolish gamble to bolster Erdogan’s plummeting popularity at worst.
Erdogan must project power for reasons of domestic politics, he said.
Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy tweeted: Erdogan believes he can win the next Turkish election by accusing the West of attacking Turkey, despite the country’s deplorable state of the economy.
