I’m very worried: Boris Johnson admits reaching a climate summit deal is a touch and go

Boris Johnson admitted that he was very worried about the crucial climate summit, as he acknowledged that reaching an agreement with world leaders on the emergency facing the planet could be a gamble. child.

Questioning the success of Cop26 just six days before it kicks off in Glasgow, the Prime Minister admitted that it was very, very far from clear that we would get the progress we need.

The negative comments represent a major shift in gears from Mr Johnson, who has often boasted optimistically about the summit and told the United Nations General Assembly last month that it was easy to be green in a call to action.

His latest remarks, however, come after No.10’s hopes of a deal were dashed as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would not participate and uncertainty persists as to whether Xi Jinping will travel although China is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Welcoming children to No 10 for a climate press conference, the Prime Minister said the UK needs to persuade as many countries as possible to reach net zero and make sure they don’t produce too much carbon dioxide by 2050.

I think it can be done, it’s going to be very, very difficult this summit and I’m very worried that it could go wrong, we might not get the deals we need, he conceded on Monday.

His touch and go, it’s very, very difficult. But I think it can be done, if you look at what the UK has done, we have drastically reduced our own Co2 emissions. We have massively reduced coal emissions.

While world leaders are expected to start gathering in Glasgow for the Cop26 summit on Sunday, Mr Johnson said it was perhaps the most important summit the country has had in our lifetime.

Appearing alongside WWF UK Managing Director Tanya Steele in Downing Street, the Prime Minister added: This is an opportunity for the world to try to prevent climate change from spiraling out of control.

But he stressed that it was very, very far from clear whether Cop26 would bring the necessary progress and while welcoming Australia’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050, he said it would be. very difficult for the country due to its heavy dependence on coal and many carbon-producing industries.

I hope they will be joined by many more countries in this region for the Cop summit, Mr Johnson said.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson later said he presented a realistic picture, adding: “We have made progress with a number of countries, Saudi Arabia has made commitments, for example.

“But the Prime Minister was simply exposing the realistic situation that bringing countries from all over the world to sign ambitious goals such as these which require tangible commitments is difficult and demanding and will require intense negotiations.”

When asked if Mr Johnson’s comments were a deliberate strategy to minimize expectations ahead of the summit, they replied: No.

The Prime Minister also told the children gathered at No 10 on Monday that plastic recycling is not working and stressed the need to reduce the amount of material used. Recycling is not the solution, he says.

That doesn’t start to solve the problem, he added while Ms Steele said: We have to reduce, we have to reuse. I think we need to recycle a bit, PM, and have a system to do it.

The Recycling Association reacted with astonishment to the first ministers’ comments saying they were very disappointing.

Wow, I think that’s the first answer, he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One show. I think he’s completely lost the plastic plot here, if I’m being honest.

We need to reduce and I totally agree with him on that, but his own government has just invested in the resource and waste strategy, which is the most revolutionary legislation and recycling plan we have. never seen before, with recycling in the foreground of it.

He therefore appears to be in complete conflict with the policies of his own government.