The restoration of the PRC’s seat at the UN is of considerable importance and far-reaching: Xi Jinping

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that the reestablishment of the legal seat of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) at the United Nations (UN) was a momentous event for the world and the UN, which was of tremendous importance and far-reaching both to China and to the rest of the world.

The president made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the PRC’s legal seat at the UN.

He said that the restoration of all rights of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations 50 years ago is a victory for the Chinese people and the peoples of the world.

The president noted that the restoration is the result of the joint efforts of all peace-loving countries who have stood up for justice in the world.

“Today, on this special date, we are here to review past history and look to the future, and that makes our gathering all the more important,” he added.

Xi Jinping said, “On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all countries that have co-sponsored and supported United Nations General Assembly resolution 2758, and pay tribute to all countries and peoples who stand on the side of righteousness.

During these 50 years, he said, the Chinese people have shown indefatigable spirit and stuck in the right direction of China’s development in a changing context, writing an epic chapter in China’s development. and humanity.

Building on the achievements in national construction and development since the founding of New China, said the Chinese president, the Chinese people have entered a historic new era of reform and opening up, and launched and developed with socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“We have continued to liberate and develop productivity and raise living standards, and have achieved a historic breakthrough in moving from a relatively low productivity country to the world’s second-largest economy.

Through hard work, the Chinese people have achieved the goal of fully building a moderately prosperous society in the vast land of China and won the battle against poverty, thus achieving historic success in eradicating absolute poverty. “, he added.

The president said that China has now embarked on a new journey towards the complete construction of a modern socialist country and has great prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi Jinping said that the Chinese people are a peace-loving people and know well the value of peace and stability.

“We have steadfastly followed an independent foreign policy of peace, we stood firm for equity and justice, and we resolutely opposed hegemony and the politics of power. The Chinese people are a staunch supporter of other developing countries in their just struggle to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests, ”he added.

The Chinese people, he said, are determined to achieve common development.

The President said, “From the Tazara Railway to the Belt and Road Initiative, we have done what we can to help other developing countries and have offered new opportunities to the world through our own development.

During the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been active in sharing the COVID response experience with the world and has sent large amounts of supplies, vaccines and medicine to other countries, and is deeply engaged in scientific cooperation on COVID-19 origins, all in a sincere and proactive effort to contribute to humanity’s ultimate victory over the pandemic.

The president said that China has faithfully fulfilled its responsibility and mission as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has remained faithful to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and has upheld the central role of the United Nations. in international affairs.

China, he said, has actively championed the political settlement of disputes by peaceful means.

It has sent over 50,000 peacekeepers to United Nations peacekeeping operations and is now the second largest contributor to United Nations and United Nations peacekeeping operations.

China was among the first countries to achieve the United Nations Millennium Development Goals, he said, adding that it had taken the lead in implementing the Sustainable Development Agenda on the horizon. 2030, representing more than 70% of the reduction in poverty in the world.

The president said that China has acted in the spirit of the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and has seriously applied the universality of human rights in the Chinese context.

He added, “He paved the way for the development of human rights which is in line with the trend of the times and bears distinct Chinese characteristics, thus making a major contribution to the advancement of human rights in China.” and the international cause of human rights.

Xi Jinping said, “Peace and development are our common cause, equity and justice our common aspiration, and democracy and freedom our common pursuit.

He said: “We must jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and work together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that benefits from lasting peace, universal security and d ‘common prosperity’.

The president said the international community was facing regional disputes as well as global issues such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

“Only with more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral mechanisms and more active regional cooperation can these issues be addressed effectively,” he added.

The president urged the world to encourage green recovery, green production and green consumption, promote civilized and healthy way of life, promote harmony between man and nature.

“We must resolutely defend the authority and reputation of the United Nations and work together to practice true multilateralism,” he added.