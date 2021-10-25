Boris Johnson “very worried” about Cop26 result as he names and shames Coca-Cola

Boris Johnson said he was very worried about the outcome of Cop26, the United Nations conference on climate change which is being held in Glasgow from Sunday.

And he named and humiliated Coca-Cola as one of the “Big 12” producers of plastic pollution.

The Prime Minister described it as being a touch and go if the Cop26 would be a success. Responding to questions from Downing Street schoolchildren, Mr Johnson said: We need as many people as possible to reach net zero so that they don’t produce too much carbon dioxide by mid-century.

Now I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very hard, this summit. And I’m very worried because it could go wrong and we might not get the deals we need.

Touch her and go.

He also said that although it would be very, very difficult to achieve the goals of Cop26, he added that I think it can be done.

Boris Johnson told Downing Street schoolchildren: If you look at what the UK has done, we have massively reduced our own C02 emissions, we have massively reduced coal emissions.

Mr Johnson chose to hold a press conference with children ahead of perhaps the most important summit this country has had in our lifetime.

Boris Johnson named and humiliated Coca-Cola as one of 12 companies producing the bulk of plastics in the world.

He told a children’s press conference on the climate crisis: There are currently around 12 companies, 12 large companies, that produce the bulk of the plastics in the world.

Big, famous drink companies that you may know but won’t name. I don’t know why, but I won’t name them.

Coca-Cola, for example, and others, who are responsible for producing huge amounts of plastic, and we have to get away from it and we have to find other ways to package and sell our products.

Mr Johnson also welcomed Australia’s commitment to a net zero target by 2050.

It was actually very difficult for Australia because the Australians rely very heavily on coal, many carbon producing industries and they did a heroic thing, the Australians, to meet that commitment, he told Downing Street schoolchildren.

I hope they will be joined by many more countries from this region for the Cop summit.

There was a lot of peer pressure at the summit, with countries following the lead of friends and neighbors, he said.

But it’s very, very far from clear that we’ll get the progress we need, he warned.

The Prime Minister said that the Cop26 in Glasgow will be one of the defining summits of our time.

He told the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Business and Investment Summit: Cop26 marks our last best chance to start the global push towards net zero.

And if we can seize this opportunity to take real and substantial action on coal, cars, money and trees, then I truly believe that we can not only keep the temperature rise below 1.5 degree, but also usher in a global green industrial revolution, growing economies by reducing emissions.

There is no choice to be made between going green and creating jobs, these are two sides of the same coin.

And there is no doubt that green investing is the future.



