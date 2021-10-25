Politics
Xi Jinping’s regime forces Muslims to remove domes and minarets from mosques and make them more Chinese
China removes domes and minarets from thousands of mosques throughout the country because, for the authorities of the regime, they are evidence of foreign religious influence and part of overtly Islamic architecture who seek to eliminate from the landscape of their cities. This offensive is part of an initiative to the different ethnic groups that inhabit the territory are assimilated into the population and are getting closer and closer to traditional Chinese.
This strategy has gained in importance with the arrival of Xi Jinping in power in 2013. Previously, there was a classification of citizens into 55 different ethnic minority groups, which enjoyed a certain cultural autonomy in their territory. But that changed with the arrival of the new party chairman and an approach that aims for the assimilation and integration of minorities. This process is called by Chinese authorities as sinization process.
An example of this assimilation is that of the Muslim community Hui, who have lived in China for more than 1,300 years and number around 10.5 million people. These have adapted both culturally and linguistically and even modified their version of Islam to make it accessible to Confucians and Taoists – two doctrines particularly strong in China – by adopting spiritual concepts and terms from philosophy. ancient Chinese to explain Islam. In addition, many Hui groups have adopted Chinese religious practices for their worship.
Corn in Beijing the concept of what it means to be Chinese is much more limited that they simply resemble the Chinese and incorporate certain practices of dominant religions into minority cults. For those who rule adhere to the values of the Communist Party, reject any foreign influence and speak only Mandarin Chinese.
The demolition of the domes and minarets of mosques is framed in this key to eliminate foreign influence. In this particular case, it is Arab and Saudi influence. Under this premise, Chinese authorities removed the domes of most mosques in the northwest of the country.
In 2016, Xi Jinping gave a speech in which he first referred to sinization and explained that minority ethnic and religious groups should put Chinese culture ahead of ethnic differences and carry high the flag of Chinese unity.
Although there was initially some resistance to the removal of the domes, it was quickly quelled. Residents of Xining City claim that Dongguan Mosque Director and City Imam Arrested and Forced to Sign in Support of Dome Removal. Thus, the campaign against domes and minarets enabled the regime to justify the imprisonment of citizens belonging to these minorities, the confiscation of mosque property and the closure of religious institutions.
Progress has also been made in a non-Chinese language restriction campaign and schools were forced to reduce their time in favor of teaching Mandarin Chinese.
The situation of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang
China’s efforts to control cultivation are most important in the western region of Xinjiang, where the authorities detained hundreds of thousands of people of the ethnic group uigur in detention centers which, according to the government, function as educational camps in which the Chinese language and the history of the Communist Party are taught. These multiple human rights violations and overcrowded conditions have been documented as falling under the category of torture..
According to Amnesty InternationalDuring the first weeks or months of internment, detainees are forced to remain in their cells sitting or kneeling without moving, without being able to speak, lie down or sleep. After this initial period, begins the process of forced education, which aims to get them to renounce Islam and speak their mother tongue, adopt Mandarin Chinese, and they are brainwashed by the propaganda of the the Chinese Communist Party (PCC).
In the Xinjiang region, where most Uyghurs live, the state has also damaged and demolished thousands of mosques and religious sites.
KEEP READING:
Sources
2/ https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2021/10/25/el-regimen-de-xi-jinping-obliga-a-los-musulmanes-a-quitar-cupulas-y-minaretes-de-las-mezquitas-y-hacerlas-mas-chinas/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]