Boris Johnson’s plan has sparked fear in the EU, according to an insider who believes Brussels “misjudged” the prime minister. »Wire





Boris Johnson’s plan has sparked fear in the EU, according to an insider who believes Brussels “misjudged” the prime minister. A German political expert has issued a grim warning to Brussels about his relations with Boris Johnson. The EU not only “misjudged” the Prime Minister, it was also caught off guard by the burgeoning UK-Turkey axis. Given their strained relations with Brussels, several EU officials have warned Erdogan that he now has a “new ally in Europe”. Following this warning, Hans-Jrgen Moritz argued that the EU must closely monitor UK foreign policy. Mr Moritz, writing for Focus Online, said the risk of escalation with Turkey is now “substantial”, which could prompt Mr Johnson to strengthen ties with the country. “The EU has reason to pay close attention to how London is positioned in terms of foreign policy,” he wrote. “One of their blunders was to assume that the UK would now follow its own economic path while remaining a natural geopolitical strategic partner. “This hasty calculation was shattered by the new predominantly Anglo-Saxon ‘Aukus’ defense alliance involving Australia, the UK and the US. “At the same time, tensions between the main members of the EU and Ankara are increasing. “Greece, which has a long history of hostility towards Turkey, has recently come to view France as a capable arms partner and ally in the struggle for the maritime borders of the Aegean Navy. “While outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel relied more on mediation for her farewell visit to Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron sends and sells warships. “The potential for escalation is significant, with disastrous ramifications for the EU, not to mention a test of NATO’s endurance in which Greece and Turkey are nominal allies.” “Erdogan still has the power to trigger the floodgates to Europe for waves of immigrants at its national borders.” In December 2020, the UK and Turkey negotiated a shocking Brexit deal. The deal with Turkey is one of the biggest for the UK, with trade worth $ 18.6 billion in 2019. Turkey’s second largest export market, behind Germany, is the United Kingdom. At the United Nations General Assembly in September, Mr Johnson met Recep Tayyip Erdoan. While the two countries have worked to deepen their ties, Turkey has run into trouble with the EU over the Mediterranean issue. Turkey and Greece have argued over Ankara’s energy development in the eastern Mediterranean. The Oruc Reis investigative vessel had previously been deployed by Ankara to investigate. “Brinkwire News Summary”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.brinkwire.com/news/boris-johnsons-blueprint-has-sparked-fear-in-the-eu-according-to-an-insider-who-thinks-brussels-hasmisjudged-the-pm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos