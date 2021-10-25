Iwi leaders to lead World Expo’s first-ever Indigenous and Tribal Ideas Festival

Aotearoa New Zealand is leading a world premiere at Expo 2020 Dubai to support the resurgence of indigenous and tribal economies.



Photo: Supplied / NZ to Expo via LDR

Mori leaders have partnered with the New Zealand government to develop Te Aratini, the first-ever festival of indigenous and tribal ideas at a World Expo, which will take place at Expo 2020 Dubai from November 17 to 19, 2021.

The initiative is led by the Iwi Chairs Forum, a coalition of independent iwi (tribal) chairs, supported by New Zealand at Expo, the New Zealand Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Trade and Business and Te Puni Kkiri. It is marked as the flagship event of New Zealand’s offer during the “Tolerance and Inclusion” thematic week of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Iwi Presidents’ Forum spokesperson Ngti Kahungunu Ngahiwi Tomoana said Te Aratini is a native-led bid to rekindle global connections and forge new business relationships.

“The potential is to accelerate the development of a trade highway between indigenous peoples and tribal nations,” said Tomoana.

“This is part of the evolution of what iwi Mori has been building for two decades: a cultural route to trade with nations where there is a strong cultural resonance, notably Southeast Asia and China, the Pacific Islands, Australia, South and Central America, North America, Canada, Norway, Finland, Africa and others. “



Photo: Ngti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated via LDR

Te Aratini will collaborate with other participating countries including Australia, Canada, United States, Malaysia, Paraguay, Panama and United Arab Emirates.

A delegation of around 45 entrepreneurs, academics, scientists and politicians from Mori and the Aotearoa Pacific will travel to Dubai for the three-day event.

Te Aratini’s debut at Expo 2020 Dubai marks the first time that a native-led initiative has been recognized by the Western world as a business platform for tribal affairs, Tomoana said.

“The tribal outposts of the indigenous orbit are a legitimate part of global economic growth, and that doesn’t have to be tied to the usual clatter of geopolitics and geocommerce.

“This is because it is built on whanaungatanga and our unique relationship with the land and the environment.”



Photo: Ngti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated via LDR

Indigenous values ​​and principles take center stage at the New Zealand Pavilion in Dubai.

The lodge visitor experience was designed in partnership with the tribes and sub-tribes of the Whanganui River. At its heart is the story of the Whanganui River, Te Awa Tupua, including the treaty claims that led the river to become the first in the world to obtain legal human rights in 2017. A small delegation of the tribes of the Whanganui River will support the reception of Te Aratini.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said Te Aratini will create a movement to improve global relations and strengthen the regeneration of indigenous economies.

“Globally, we can collectively rebuild better, fairer, more inclusive and more indigenous,” said Mahuta.



Photo: Supplied / New Zealand to Expo 2020 via LDR

In China, the first delegations of Mori business leaders were presented by then-Mori Minister of Affairs Pita Sharples as long-lost relatives rather than importers bringing goods and services on a market, said Tomoana.

“We have been identified as parents in a longitudinal kinship. Culture matters when Indigenous peoples talk about commerce. For us, forging international business relationships rests on common concepts such as reciprocity, conservation and responsibility to our communities. It was only after recognizing what we have in common that we began to trade goods, products and services with China. “

Tomoana said Mori’s economy is growing faster than New Zealand’s overall economy, growing from $ 16.5 billion in 2006 to almost $ 70 billion.

“Mori is now responsible for a large percentage of this country’s primary production in dairy products, kiwis, honey, sheep and beef, apples, forestry and seafood,” Tomoana said.

“This brings us to technology and the digital world, where we can explore options to increase returns of Papatnuku’s products. [the earth mother].

“We want to present our taonga [treasures] to the world as more than just products – they come with a whakapapa [genealogy] and a whnau [family], and are part of the fabric of global kinship. “

The rally would provide important opportunities for those who attend, said Tomoana.

“We expect Te Aratini to be a melting pot of opportunity, effort and initiative. We are here looking for business opportunities. It is one of the most fertile avenues for trade in these times, and to work these cultural and business imperatives together. “

The Iwi Chairs Forum sees Te Aratini as a heritage event, with discussions already underway on the possibility of working with the indigenous Ainu people of Japan at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai.

Local Democracy Reporting is a public interest information service supported by RNZ, the News Publishers’ Association and NZ On Air.